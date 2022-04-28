Brickbat: Philadelphia Beatdown

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Darren Kardos has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and other charges in the beating of Rickia Young. In October 2020, Young had gone to pick up her nephew from a friend's house. Hours earlier, police had shot and killed Walter Wallace, and what began as peaceful protests had become violent. As she approached one intersection, officers ordered her to turn around. But as she tried to make a U-turn, several officers began hitting and rocking her SUV. Kardos broke the windows of the SUV and pulled Young out by the hair. Officers hit her with fists and batons and sprayed her with mace. Neither Young nor her nephew were charged with any crime. The city has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit Young brought.