Brickbat: Come Fly with Me

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D–Hawaii, appears to have been in Washington, D.C., just once since the start of the year. He has cast five in-person votes in 2022, all in January. He's used proxies to cast his other votes. Kahele cites his concerns over COVID-19 for his absence from Congress. But local media outlets report he has been traveling the islands meeting with constituents and elected officials and possibly preparing for a run for governor. He has also been working as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. A spokesperson said Kahele only flies "occasional flights to maintain his certification."