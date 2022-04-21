Brickbat: Bend Over

Lawrence County, Alabama, schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith has placed Hazlewood Elementary School Principal Datie Priest on paid leave and issued her a written reprimand claiming she, among other things, violated the school system's discipline policy. Smith said Priest paddled one student twice on one day, once for 10 licks and the second for five. Smith said that "generally" only three licks are allowed. Smith said Priest did not properly document the paddlings. He also cited an instance where Priest told two school employees she would "throat punch" an autistic student who ran into her if he ran into her again. He also said clock-in times show she arrives 45 minutes to an hour late each day.