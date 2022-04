Craig A. Schmeckpeper, a former physical education teacher in Nebraska's North Bend Elementary School, has been charged with child abuse not resulting in serious injury. The incident happened in a P.E. class in which police said Schmeckpeper pinned a student's arms behind his back before telling the rest of the class to line up and hit the boy while he held him. Schmeckpeper reportedly said "free hits" and "free punches" as students walked by.