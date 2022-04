Officials in the Chinese city of Langfang ordered the "complete culling of indoor animals" of COVID-19 patients in one neighborhood. The order was later stopped, but it isn't clear how many pets were killed. China has been pursuing a "zero COVID" policy since the pandemic started. While pets can get COVID-19 from their owners, the risk of them spreading it back to other humans is low, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.