Brickbat: Freeze Frame

A Nebraska state senator has resigned after an aide accused him of taking inappropriate photos of her without her knowledge and sending them to others. Mike Groene admitted taking the photos but said none of them were sexual in nature. Groene, who was going to leave the legislature next year because of term limits, said he plans to resign to spare his family. He said he also will not run for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents later this year as he had previously announced he would do.