Brickbat: When It Absolutely Doesn't Have To Be There Overnight

The San Francisco, California, Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt an 18-month moratorium on new package delivery facilities. The measure is aimed at slowing Amazon's expansion in the city. City planning officials will use the pause to develop new requirements for locating last-mile warehouses in the city. The law is backed by the Teamsters, which is trying to unionize Amazon warehouse employees. Activists say the land Amazon would build warehouses on could be better used as greenspace or for affordable housing.