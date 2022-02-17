Brickbat: All Inclusive

California Democratic Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks has introduced a bill that would order all businesses in the state to require their employees and independent contractors to be vaccinated for COVID-19. New hires would have to get at least one dose before they can start work. They would have to get the second dose no more than 45 days after starting work. The bill does not allow testing for COVID-19 as an alternative to the vaccine. The penalties for businesses who don't comply haven't been determined.