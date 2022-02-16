Brickbat: Rules Are for Little People

Members of the Webster, New York, school board had parent Dave Callus pulled from his chair and removed from a board meeting for not wearing a mask. But just days before that, Superintendent Brian Neenan and board members Jennifer Birdsong and Janice Richardson posed maskless with Democrat State Assembly member Jen Lunsford for a photo that was tweeted by Lunsford. Neenan did not respond to media inquiries, but Lunsford justified taking the photo while students are forced to wear masks by saying everyone in the photos removed their masks only long enough to take the shot.