Brickbat: Now, That's Going Too Far

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the government is preparing legislation that would limit streaming services from showing comedy that some people might find offensive. Her remarks came after some people expressed outrage about comedian Jimmy Carr's latest special for Netflix. In one bit, Carr said that when people talk about the Holocaust they talk about the horror of the 6 million Jewish lives taken by the Nazis but not the thousands of gypsies who were killed. "No one ever wants to talk about that," he joked. "Because no one ever wants to talk about the positives." Dorries had earlier claimed that "left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy." Asked about that remark, Dorries said Carr's joke was "not comedy."