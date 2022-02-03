Brickbat: If at First You Don't Succeed

A Redmond, Washington, police officer who fatally shot Andrea Churna in 2020 while she was unarmed and lying on the floor of a hallway outside her apartment had been fired from the Whatcom County sheriff's office just a month before being hired in Redmond and about a year before shooting Churna. The Seattle Times reports Daniel Mendoza spent seven months as a probationary sheriff's deputy, but was let go for inability to recite laws, getting lost while responding to calls, and poor report writing. Churna was complying with police orders when Mendoza shot her. She had been having mental issues and called police saying someone was trying to kill her.