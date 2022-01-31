Brickbat: A Mistake Anyone Could Make

Shane Lee Brown, then 23, spent six days in a Las Vegas jail in 2020 after cops arrested him on a warrant for Shane Neal Brown, then 49. In addition to the age difference, Shane Neal Brown is white and is taller than Shane Lee Brown, who is black. Shane Lee Brown is now suing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Henderson, Nevada, police department, which made his initial arrest, for civil rights violations, false imprisonment, negligence and other wrongful conduct.