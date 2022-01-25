Photo: Little Amal, World Traveler

From July to November 2021, an 11-foot puppet named Little Amal traversed eight countries and 65 towns and cities to raise awareness of refugee rights and celebrate human migration. A project of the Handspring Puppet Company and Good Chance Theatre, Little Amal, whose name means hope in Arabic, represented a 9-year-old Syrian refugee girl. Little Amal's travels began on the Syria-Turkey border and ended in Manchester, England. She was received with warmth and vitriol alike. In Rome, she met the Pope. In Greece, protesters pelted her with stones.