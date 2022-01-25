Brickbat: Prioritize What's Important

A California Court of Appeal has upheld the firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers who ignored a call from a supervisor to respond to a robbery in progress at the Macy's at Crenshaw Mall. Instead of responding to the call, the two officers played Pokémon Go, catching a Snorlax and a Togetic. All told, video and audio from their patrol car show they spent 20 minutes pursuing the two creatures before heading to the robbery location. The court found that Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were fired for "willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer's response to a robbery in progress and playing a Pokémon mobile game while on duty."