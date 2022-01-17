Brickbat: Keep on Trucking

Kirk Parker Jr., an employee with the Baltimore Department of Public Works, has been charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and two counts of fourth-degree burglary. Police say he used a city truck to try to steal an ATM. Police arrived to a report of a burglary to find the truck parked in front of the ATM, which had chains around it. The front license plate on the truck and the city emblem had been taped over. Parker fled on foot but was caught.