A new French law will require car ads to tell viewers to consider carpooling, taking public transportation, or walking or bicycling to their destination instead of driving the car. The law is part of the government's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and is based on previous laws requiring food and drink ads to encourage people to eat healthy foods. Advertisers will be fined €50,000 ($56,000 U.S.) for each ad that does not contain such a message.