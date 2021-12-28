Brickbat: How Sick

Former Gilchrist County, Florida, sheriff's office detective Trent Kellee Freeman has been charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument and scheme to defraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Freeman filed fraudulent Family Medical Leave Act paperwork with the sheriff's office, forging the signatures of doctors, falsely claiming to have been hospitalized and even in a coma for medical issues, including COVID-19. In reality, according to investigators, she had started a new job elsewhere. The agency also said Freeman bilked co-workers out of about $4,000 in donated sick leave.