Brickbat: Food Fight

The Lorraine, Ohio, city school board has fired Palm Elementary School Principal Debra Pustulka and paraprofessional Monika Sommers-Fridenstine after an investigation found the two forced a 9-year-old student to eat food retrieved from a garbage can. A lawsuit filed by the girl's family says Pustulka told the girl she had to finish what was on her tray. The girl didn't want to and threw the food away. Sommers-Fridenstine retrieved the food and forced the girl to eat it as other students watched.