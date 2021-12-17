Brickbat: Slammed

Wrestlers at public high schools in New York City will miss the chance to compete at the state championships and other high-stakes tournaments where they might be seen by college coaches. That's because city policy bars high school teams from competing in tournaments unless all wrestlers are vaccinated for COVID-19. State tournaments are typically held outside New York City, in places that do not mandate vaccines. The New York City policy also mandates that wrestlers must wear a mask while competing indoors. High school coaches say that the policy has reduced the number of students trying out for wrestling teams.