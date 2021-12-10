Brickbat: Grounded

The Canadian government has banned people over 12 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 from boarding planes and trains. The policy has been in place since Oct. 30, but the government exempted those who tested negative for the disease. Under the new rules, even those who test negative won't be allowed to board if they are not vaccinated. And anyone flying or traveling by train must wear a mask. The vaccination requirement does not apply to commuter trains. It does exempt those with medical reasons for not being vaccinated as well as those traveling to remote places that can be reached only by plane, though they will still be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.