Brickbat: That's Not Equality

The Natural Science and Engineering Council of Canada rejected a grant request from Patanjali Kambhampati, professor chemistry at Montreal's McGill University. The council told Kambhampati "the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion considerations in the application were deemed insufficient." He had another request for government funding turned down for similar reasons last year. He wrote on the application, "We will hire the most qualified people based upon their skills and mutual interests." Both grants were rejected before they even had a chance to go to actual scientists to judge the scientific merits of the proposed research.