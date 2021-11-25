Brickbat: We Know Where You Live

Norma Garcia-Lopez, the co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee at Fort Worth Independent School District in Texas, doxxed several parents who challenged the school system's COVID-19 mask mandate and who spoke out against critical race theory. "It's astounding what the 'White Privilege' power from Tanglewood has vs. a whole diverse community that cares for the well being of others," Garcia-Lopez wrote after a judge issued an injunction against the mask mandate. Garcia-Lopez posted the names, home addresses, and phone numbers, as well as employers and work emails of those parents. One parent said Garcia-Lopez also left a profanity-laced voicemail for her.