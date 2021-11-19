Brickbat: Kiss This

Police in Kidderminster, England, have charged Darrell Meekcom with suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving after he mooned a mobile speed camera. Meekcom, who claims to have multiple system atrophy and be terminally ill, says it was a "bucket list" wish because he has been "caught by them a couple of times for silly speeds like 35mph in a 30 zone and it always bugged me." About 20 minutes after the mooning, six officers arrived at his home to arrest him. When he refused to let them in, they kicked his garden gate in, tackled him to the ground and handcuffed him.