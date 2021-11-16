Brickbat: Relevant Standards

Dalhousie University, a public university in Nova Scotia, is advertising for a tenure-track professor of experimental chemistry position. The ad says the school is seeking someone "to teach undergraduate and graduate classes in chemistry and to develop vigorous and creative research programs with external funding." Oh, and that person must "self-identify in one or more of the following groups: indigenous persons, persons with a disability, racially visible persons, women and persons of a minority sexual orientation and/or gender identity."