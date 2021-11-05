Lukewarm Promises at the U.N. Climate Change Conference

Many countries were not so ambitious. China made very minor adjustments to its previous NDC pledge to peak its GHG emissions by 2030 and cut them to net-zero by 2060. China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide at 10.2 gigatons released in 2020. If current trends continue, its emissions would peak at around 16 gigatons in 2030. Adding in China's emissions of other GHGs like methane, nitrous oxide, and various fluorinated gases, the country emitted 27 percent of the global total in 2019.

In comparison, the U.S. emitted 6.6 gigatons of GHGs in 2019, of which 5.3 gigatons were carbon dioxide, adding up to around 11 percent of global emissions. If Biden's NDC benchmarks are implemented, U.S. GHG emissions would fall to 3.3 gigatons by the end of this decade.

Meanwhile, Putin essentially reiterated Russia's NDC that promises to reduce its GHG emissions to 30 percent below its levels in 1990. In 1990, just before the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian Federation emitted about 3.1 gigatons of GHGs. It now emits a bit over 2.5 gigatons, which already amounts to a 19 percent reduction below the 1990 level.

Putin's plan to reduce Russia's GHG emissions even that much depends largely on his country's vast forests absorbing carbon dioxide. One problem: Massive forest fires in Siberia this year likely released nearly one gigaton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Putin did, however, add that Russia would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Paris Agreement's aspirational goal is to keep the global average temperature from rising by more than 1.5°C by 2100. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, the nations of the world would need to cut global emissions by 55 percent before 2030 in order to stay on track toward that goal. Climate activists at COP26 have embraced "keep 1.5°C alive!" as a slogan. But given the lukewarm ambitions of some of the world's biggest emitters, that is very unlikely to happen.

I will be reporting from COP26 next week, and I will delve more deeply into the potential effects on future temperature trends stemming from nations' pledges to stop deforestation, reduce methane emissions, and shut down coal-fired electric power plants.