Brickbat: Hateful Humor

An Illinois high school student has been sentenced to two years' probation and 100 hours of community after pleading guilty to two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The Naperville Central High School student, a minor whose name was not released, posted an ad for a slave for sale with a picture of a black classmate on Craigslist. The victim's mother said he and the boy who posted the ad were once close friends but had a falling out. She said her son was taunted at school after word of the ad spread.