Brickbat: Knit-Picking

David and Paula Knight were dumbfounded when they received a ticket for driving in a bus lane in Bath, England. Bath is about 125 miles away from their home in Dorking, and they had not been in Bath on the day the violation happened. Then they took another look at the ticket and saw a photo from a traffic camera that was supposed to be proof of the violation. Instead, it showed a woman wearing a T-shirt with the word "KNITTER" written on it walking in the lane. Somehow her shirt had been confused with the Knights' personalized license plate, which reads "KN19 TER." A spokesman for the Bath council said it has withdrawn the ticket.