The Facebook Papers Are a Big Fat Nothingburger

The mainstream media's fear of Mark Zuckerberg is not supported by the documents.

More than a dozen mainstream media organizations published reports today on the so-called Facebook Papers, a trove of internal company documents obtained and released by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The headlines promised dramatic revelations and damning indictments.

"Insiders say Facebook's CEO chose growth over safety," reports The Washington Post. For Axios, the Facebook Papers paint the social media company as "a brutish corporate actor that prioritizes its business over safety." Bloomberg News tweets that the documents provide "rare, vivid insight into ways Facebook has faltered in its mission."

The gap between those sensational claims and what actually appears in the articles is stark. If this is the best The New York Times, the Associated Press, etc., could do, then the Facebook Papers are a nothingburger.

As when Haugen first came forward—providing information that formed the basis of a series of Wall Street Journal reports—the real takeaway is that Facebook has been struggling to attract the young users it wants, faces robust competition, and generates apoplectic denunciation from mainstream journalists mostly because they resent the social media giant for shaking up the news industry.

There are, to be clear, some decent reasons in here to criticize Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Washington Post reports that he was intimately involved with the company's decision to comply with the Vietnamese government's demand for greater censorship of political dissidents. Though even then, it's debatable what Zuckerberg should do when authoritarian governments demand content moderation. Should Facebook pull out of Vietnam, depriving the country of the site entirely? Is a censored version of Facebook worse than no Facebook at all?

Note as well that bowing to the Vietnamese government's demand for greater censorship is being treated as a bad thing by some of the same outlets that are shaming Facebook for not bowing to the U.S. government's request for greater censorship. The site's failure to take down extremism, hate speech, and misinformation related to U.S. presidential elections and the COVID-19 pandemic is considered a grave moral failing. U.S. senators scream at Facebook for doing the bidding of other governments while engaged in the very act of trying to compel Facebook to do the bidding of the U.S. Senate.

That's the central idea behind the mainstream media's framing of the Facebook Papers: The social media site is unsafe because there's too much content that the mainstream media and the government would prefer users not see. They're upset that the person in charge of deciding what belongs on Facebook is Mark Zuckerberg and not Joe Biden—and no amount of handwringing about addictive platforms or monopolistic practices can disguise the fact that the site is losing popularity with young people, and increasingly looks like a dying star.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

    Zuckerberg feared Facebook's conservative users, so they received special treatment
    While many publishers suffered, Ben Shapiro and other conservative outlets flourished on Facebook.

    Facebook has long shown its preference for right-wing content, but a new report has made it clearer than ever.

    On Sunday, BuzzFeed News published a piece featuring comments from former policy employees at Facebook. In it, they detailed how Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg would often personally get involved with policy decisions involving prominent conservative pundits and publishers. The Facebook head would overrule previously established policy in order to specifically land on more lenient outcomes for those right wing personalities.

    https://mashable.com/article/facebook-mark-zuckerberg-conservative-pages

    What’s popular on Facebook? Extreme far right political views and lies, study says

    Sources of news and information on the far right generate the highest average number of interactions per follower, more than any other partisan group on Facebook, even extreme views on the political left, NYU’s Cybersecurity for Democracy project reported.

    “We found that politically extreme sources tend to generate more interactions from users. In particular, content from sources rated as far-right by independent news rating services consistently received the highest engagement per follower of any partisan group,” the study said.

    Far-right sources of news and information that spread misinformation have even higher engagement than far-right sources overall, generating on average 65% more engagement per follower, according to the study.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/03/03/facebook-extreme-far-right-politics-lies-popular/6895670002/

    As a capitalist, I say if Facebook wants to become the equivalent of wingnut AM radio and spew lies 24/7 then more power to them.

    The fault lies in those who promote Facebook as something more than a public cesspool for rumors.

  chemjeff radical individualist

    They’re upset that the person in charge of deciding what belongs on Facebook is Mark Zuckerberg and not Joe Biden

    Well I don’t know about that. I think it is more like they are upset that “more isn’t being done” to take down so-called disinformation or ‘hate speech’ or what-have-you. I don’t think they want to put Joe Biden in charge either (the same media outlets got justifiably upset when Obama was using the Espionage Act against them), just that they think the information that’s out there should be more fact-based. And that is a laudable goal. But there is no realistic way to enforce that short of a police state. The real problem with our whole discourse is education. There is not enough critical thinking and media literacy taught in our schools and so too many people are susceptible to whatever garbage meme comes along in their Facebook feed that affirms their pre-existing biases.

