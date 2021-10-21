Education

You Can't Fight Campus Illiberalism With More Illiberalism

Free speech on campus is in jeopardy. But many people on the left and the right are rising to fight for our liberal democratic values.

Cornell University (Wikimedia Commons)

I consider my children to be extraordinarily lucky to be born and live in the United States. When I moved here from France in 1999, I believed that, while far from perfect, America still very much embraced the values held by its founders, especially a respect for pluralism and viewpoint diversity.

In fact, I've long believed that the First Amendment's protections for freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition are indispensable ingredients for the success of a country with hundreds of millions of diverse people whose ancestors arrived here from all over the world. By the time I moved here, many battles to extend freedoms to black and other minority citizens, as well as to religious associations on American campuses and elsewhere, had already been won by First Amendment litigators. As a result, I took this extension of freedom for granted. But I know now that it took much too long for these rights to be extended to all, and there's still a lot to be done.

As my eldest daughter just started college, I've found myself worrying that academic freedom and viewpoint diversity are now in jeopardy. The deterioration of the culture of free speech is documented by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt in their 2015 book, The Coddling of the American Mind. They explain how students, who not too long ago had to be protected from speech codes on campus, are now asking administrators to protect them from speech they don't want to hear. They believe that words that don't conform to their constantly shifting standards are a form of violence. As a result, incidents on college campuses have multiplied, leaving many students and faculty terrified of saying the wrong thing.

Sadly, some conservatives are fighting this left-wing illiberalism with their own illiberalism. Some even argue that liberal democracy's time has passed. They embrace nationalists like former President Donald Trump and Hungarian strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orban as role models in the hope of rescuing America from what they see as the degenerate culture of the left. In response to abusive mask mandates, they impose anti-mask mandates extending to the private sector, and they fight the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools with problematic and illiberal bans of their own.

No matter who wins this illiberal arm wrestling, our liberal culture will be lost. Unfortunately, this illiberalism also limits the production of knowledge in academia and in public policy. The sum of it all means that my daughters, with all of us, will be worse off.

But I haven't lost all hope. Many people on the left and the right are rising to fight for our liberal democratic values. Organizations like Freedom and Individual Rights in Education are defending students and professors of all stripes against persecution by fellow students and zealous administrators.

Recognizing the threat of rising illiberalism, five alumni groups from Cornell University, Davidson College, Princeton University, the University of Virginia, and Washington and Lee University just created the Alumni Free Speech Alliance to fight for open inquiry on campus. Also, as of now, 82 institutions or faculty bodies have adopted or endorsed the Chicago Statement or a substantially similar statement to show their commitment to free speech on campus. Also, Princeton is stepping up to host a conference by the University of Chicago's Dorian Abbot, whose lecture at MIT was canceled under pressure from activists who objected to his political views.

My own employer, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, launched a program on Pluralism and Civil Exchange aimed at restoring liberalism in America. Writing for The Dispatch, former First Amendment litigator David French makes the case almost daily that fighting illiberalism of the left or the right is better opposed with liberal values and federal civil rights statutes rather than intolerance. Left-leaning writers like Jonathan Chait and Matt Yglesias are also doing their part. Finally, there's a courageous and persistent battle against illiberalism led by very diverse thinkers like the Brookings Institution's Jonathan Rauch, Bari Weiss, Columbia University professor John McWhorter, Brown University economist Glenn Loury, and Andrew Sullivan. That's just a small sample of those rising to the challenge.

The late Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis said, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." While the situation may not be as dire as when Lewis spoke these words, many people are doing this right now, and in the name of my daughters, I thank them.

Veronique de Rugy, Ph.D., is a contributing editor at Reason. She is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Too late.

  2. Pepin the short

    So the both sides angle in this article is the Texas law that has nothing to do with the title synopsis of this article.

    This is why Reason and most of their authors suck.

    Can’t call the left to task on their total control over US educational institutions. So afraid of offending liberal controlled media establishments for future jobs she has to put square pegs in round holes.

    Journalism is not an occupation worthy of respect.

    1. Moderation4ever

      “Journalism is not an occupation worthy of respect.”

      Journalist have throughout history put their lives and livelihood on the line to keep the public informed. In a great many part of the world it a very dangerous profession and yet people keep doing the job. Your suggestion is stupid.

      1. jimc5499

        Maybe that was the way it used to be, but not now. Their job is to stir up controversy so that the public will watch, listen or read what they have to say. That’s the business that they are in. Informing the public has nothing to do with it anymore.

      2. Mother's Lament

        Welcome to the twenty-first century, Grandpa. You’ll find what passes for “journalism” is radically different from your time.

    2. Social Justice is neither

      To them it is never the left’s illiberalism and totalitarianism that is a problem, the problem only occurs when there is pushback or negative consequences for the Left. Freedom and liberty imare bad when it is a reaction to Leftist oppression to these apologists.

      1. Zeb

        Well, in this case they are definitely saying that the left’s illiberalism is a problem. And they have been quite consistent on that.
        I do agree, though, that the attempts to equate “both sides” is a bit ridiculous at this point. Both sides do suck, but there is a big difference when it comes to free speech and there is a big difference between forcing people to do things and not allowing forcing people to do things.

  3. They believe that words that don’t conform to their constantly shifting standards are a form of violence.

    While I’m sure there are some who are stupid enough to believe that words are the same thing as physical violence – because they’re morons who will uncritically accept whatever bilge they’re told to believe – I think there’s also a lot of people who have, over the last ~10 years or so, used that “words = violence” bullshit as a pretext to justify violence against their political enemies.

    1. Social Justice is neither

      Or just a naked power play to shut down opposition or otherwise get their way.

    2. Zeb

      That is definitely true. How else can you justify “punch a Nazi” (assuming the Nazi in question isn’t actually assaulting you)?

  4. mad.casual

    Sadly, some conservatives are fighting this left-wing illiberalism with their own illiberalism.

    In response to abusive mask mandates, they impose anti-mask mandates extending to the private sector, and they fight the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools with problematic and illiberal bans of their own.

    Fuck that noise. They aren’t banning surgical masks in ORs. They aren’t banning OSHA masks for HAZMAT operations or spraypainting crews. They aren’t banning private employees from collectively choosing to wear masks. They are banning the co-opting of corporations and industries to implement the neo-national socialist agenda to build America back better.

    Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.

    Go ahead. Tell me John Stuart Mill isn’t a classical liberal.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      In De Ruby’s view you can’t fight illiberalism with any methods that might be effective. No, her answer is as it always is for reason, let the left win.

      And this article follows the reason rule that whenever the left is so bad it can’t be defended, make a false equivalence and argue the right is just as bad.

      1. Overt

        I am willing to accept that some of the Republican reactions are less liberal than Libertarians would prefer. But the answer from Libertarians needs to by, “Here, let’s do this together in a better way” rather than, “Hey stupid redneck, stop fighting back so much!”

        1. Briggs Cunningham

          You would think so yes. It would also be nice if reason ever had a plan of action beyond let the left win and feel righteous

    2. Tony

      “They are banning the co-opting of corporations and industries to implement the neo-national socialist agenda to build America back better.”

      When you say gobbledygook like this, do you even care if you understand what you’re saying?

      1. sarcasmic

        Mandates are to be judged by the political party of the person issuing the mandate. Republican good. Democrat bad. See? It’s really easy.

        1. sarcasmic

          And Republican mandates aren’t really mandates. Well they are, but they’re on employers who are all evil Democrats. Or something. I dunno. Just stop judging actions on merit or principle, and solely on the politics of the person doing it. It’s so much easier than thinking.

          1. Zeb

            Well, things like not allowing vaccination requirements aren’t mandates. They are a ban on specific actions, which is a power that states do generally have, though libertarians may rightly object to how they use it.
            What do you have in mind when you say “republican mandates”?

          2. Mother's Lament

            Are you trying to say, after watching everything that’s happened over the past nine months, that the Democrats aren’t evil?
            What a ridiculous clown you are. No matter how hard you simp, Tony isn’t going to be your friend… or at least the kind of friend you’re looking for.

      2. mad.casual

        When you say gobbledygook like this, do you even care if you understand what you’re saying?

        Go ahead, tell me good men opposing fascism is clasically illiberal.

      3. Sevo

        “When you say gobbledygook like this, do you even care if you understand what you’re saying?”

        Shitstain seems to think calling an argument ‘gobbledygook’ excuses his lack of reading comprehension.

      4. Red Rocks White Privilege

        Bitch, you don’t even know your own region’s environmental history, and you’re going to suggest that mad possess a deficit of understanding?

      5. Zeb

        Made sense to me. Maybe the problem isn’t with mr. casual.

  5. hpearce

    People should remember that private entities like private colleges can set whatever requirements they wish for access to their private property under freedom of association – unless a contract says otherwise.

    1. Longtobefree

      Or a law?

    2. Overt

      People should remember that Freedom of Expression is not just a right, it is a value. I accept that Private Universities do not have a LEGAL obligation to allow Freedom of Expression, but their failure to uphold it as a value should be criticized. And other private entities, including FIRE and, yes even Reason, should be applauded for bringing attention to any University, or Tech Company that sells itself on these values while failing to live up to them. *shrug*

  6. Longtobefree

    So in the fight for free speech –
    Do you use facebook?
    Do you use twitter?
    Do you regularly write the board of the NYT and WaPo to point out their suppression of facts and their promotion of lies?
    Or do you just drop an occasional line on reason?

    1. mad.casual

      Or do you just drop an occasional line on reason?

      And not just any occasional line on Reason a “People who think it’s the government’s job to defend individual liberty aren’t classical liberals.” line one Reason.

      1. mad.casual

        FFS, it’s moved beyond the bad-faith arguments of “Why should we be forced to choose the lesser of two evils?” to “The people who choose the lesser of two evils are as bad as the greater evil.”

      2. Briggs Cunningham

        As long as the boxcars and camps are run by the private sector, anyone who objects to getting in the boxcar just isn’t a classical liberal.

        This is what DeRugy actually believes

      3. Jefferson's Ghost

        “Or do you just drop an occasional line on reason?”

        Methinks you need to get out a bit more:
        “Veronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a nationally syndicated columnist. Her primary research interests include the US economy, the federal budget, taxation, tax competition, and cronyism. Her popular weekly columns address economic issues ranging from lessons on creating sustainable economic growth to the implications of government tax and fiscal policies. She has testified numerous times in front of Congress on the effects of fiscal stimulus, debt and deficits, and regulation on the economy.

        “De Rugy is the author of a weekly opinion column for the Creators Syndicate, writes regular columns for Reason magazine, and she blogs about economics at National Review Online’s the Corner. Her charts, articles, and commentary have been featured in a wide range of media outlets, including the Reality Check segment on Bloomberg Television’s Street Smart, the New York Times’ Room for Debate, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, CNN International, Stossel, 20/20, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, and Fox News. In 2015, she was named in Politico Magazine’s Guide to the Top 50 thinkers, doers and visionaries transforming American Politics.

        Previously, de Rugy has been a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute, and a research fellow at the Atlas Economic Research Foundation. Before moving to the United States, she oversaw academic programs in France for the Institute for Humane Studies Europe. She received her MA in economics from the Paris Dauphine University and her PhD in economics from the Pantheon-Sorbonne University.”

        https://www.mercatus.org/scholars/veronique-de-rugy

        What have YOU done lately?

  7. But SkyNet is a Private Company

    Fuck You

    The Rape of Nanking was a Both Sides problem

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      If you don’t want Google to rape you, stop wearing that short skirt.

      1. Moonrocks

        Really, you’re just as much of a rapist as Google because you wear a short skirt sometimes.

  8. Briggs Cunningham

    So it is illiberal for to state to tell its own schools that it funds they can’t force students to wear masks.

    This is what passes for thinking at reason

  9. Sevo

    “…They embrace nationalists like former President Donald Trump…”

    Gee, and you were doing so well until the mask dropped and it became obvious that you’re a TDS-addled asshole.

  10. sarcasmic

    Oh noes! VDR article! She doesn’t hate immigrants! She said mean things about Trump! That means she voted for Biden and she wants this! If you didn’t vote for Trump you want this! She wants this! Mean tweets! If you didn’t vote for Trump you can’t complain about anything! She wants this! It’s all her fault!

    1. Sevo

      Fuck off and die, steaming pile of lefty shit.

  11. Moderation4ever

    Good article and it is good to see people taking up the challenge. One of the biggest challenges we (and I mean far to many of us) face today is that we don’t want to listen to people we disagree with. People hold up in silos of information that only put forth the things as they desire to see them.

    The comedian Bill Maher has offered a simple test to liberals and I think that test could be applied across the political spectrum. If what you are saying sounds like a headline from the Onion, you are wrong.

    1. Sevo

      “…One of the biggest challenges we (and I mean far to many of us) face today is that we don’t want to listen to people we disagree with…”
      This from the stupid sumbitch who mutes anyone who calls him on his bullshit.

  12. Briggs Cunningham

    If it is illiberal for the government to prohibit employers from discriminating against employees who won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask, why is it also not illiberal to prohibit employers from discrimination against gays? Reason is all for the inclusion of gays as a protected class because they claim that as long as we are going to have protected classes, that should include gays. Why not other people?

    1. Not getting vaccinated and-or not wearing a mask can spread diseases, especially to victims of immune disorders. A person near and dear to me will soon have her immune system knocked out for 1 month for a bone marrow transplant. The likes of Governor Dipshit in Texas would MANDATE that she (if she lives in Texas) may NOT pick a hospital where she KNOWS that medical barbarians and savages (who don’t believe in the medical “tech” that they dispense) are NOT allowed near her during this time!

      Gays don’t spread AIDS in the air as COVID can be spread. Some discrimination is GOOD and needed. Some is stupid, unjust, and pointless. We discriminate against blind drivers and pilots, for example.

      Next question?

      1. Sevo

        spaz flag

    2. mad.casual

      As has been pointed out many times before, if you swap one virus for another (or really any disease), Reason, by their own standards, becomes illiberal. HIV? Influenza? Diabetes? Athlete’s foot? Should a state be able to mandate that employers can’t screen people for HIV? For athletes foot? Especially in resistance to Federal mandates to screen for HIV? Diabetes? Athlete’s foot?

  13. ThomasD

    Lame article from the same lame Reason Approved Both Sides Narrative.

  14. Overt

    Wow….Just Wow.

    Ms de Rugy, I am a big fan of your work, but the narrative of this article is just wrong. Please read this article:
    https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/08/18/more-americans-now-say-government-should-take-steps-to-restrict-false-information-online-than-in-2018/

    2/3 of Democrats (up from 40% in 2016) believe that “The US Government should restrict false info online”, even if it limits freedom of speech. 3/4 of Democrats (up from 60%) feel that is a responsibility of Tech Companies.

    We aren’t dealing with “Two illiberal forces” trying to squelch speech. We are dealing with an out of control Leftist mob engaging in a campaign of speech suppression for over 20 years. And to the extent that SOME reaction on the Right is somewhat illiberal, saying it is anywhere equivalent is like saying the Soviet Union and Switzerland are both illiberal (both have taxes, amiright?)

    That same poll from Pew shows that, contrary to Ms de Rugy’s suggestion that the Right is becoming MORE authoritarian, the right is becoming LESS authoritarian. Only 28% of republicans (down from 37% in 2016) believe the US Government should police “false” speech. Only 37% (down from 48%) believe that Tech Companies should restrict speech.

    It is flagrant gas-lighting to suggest that the right has this burgeoning authoritarian, anti-speech movement. Ms de Rugy obviously senses that, because she cannot really even muster a real example of these “anti-speech” efforts on the right. People on the right support Donald Trump and that’s an example of attacks on speech? Mask-mandate bans? What does that have to do with freedom of speech?

    The closest Ms de Rugy gets to anti-speech movements among the right is Parents objecting to CRT being taught in elementary schools. I wonder if she thinks parents’ attempts to get creationism out of schools was Anti-Free speech. To me, parents working to get racist theories like CRT out of their children’s curriculum is no different than parents’ attempts to get Intelligent Design or justifications for Segregation out of their curriculum. That some in their school system disagree doesn’t change the fact that when picking and choosing what will be taught in school, parents have the right to have a say.

    I agree that many republicans have committed or supported un-libertarian remedies in their pushback against this overwhelmingly Leftist Authoritarianism. It is not GOOD that Abbot banned vaccine-mandates to fight back against Biden. It is not GOOD that GOP Congresscritters are trying to regulate private business in their quest to stop corporate censorship.

    But here is where Reason needs to come to terms: The Republicans, right now, for this moment in time, have the same objectives that Libertarians (ought to) have- even if they are confused on the methods. Trying to tell those people on the right that they are just as bad as the people ACTIVELY CENSORING THEM, convinces them that the Libertarians are more interested in appearances and posturing than fixing the damn problem.

  15. Jerryskids

    “Democracy is like a tram. You ride it until you arrive at your destination, then you step off.”

    Back in the sixties and seventies, it was all the hippies and leftists who were screaming at the establishment about free speech rights; once they became the establishment, free speech became a threat to them. It’s been a long time since certain opinions have been verboten in academic circles, The Bell Curve was written in 1994 and was the first I saw this near universal condemnation by the Left of certain ideas and 2005 when Larry Summers made his observation that perhaps there were differences between males and females that cost him his job as President of Harvard.

    Now it is true that you can “both sides” this, for example the Catholic Church was notoriously conservative and it could cost an academic his life to express opinions contrary to its teachings, but I would argue that it’s been many years since the Right has been suppressing the Left in this country. It’s sort of a one-sided fight when one side has rules of fairness and decency they must follow and the other side doesn’t. And it’s telling that the Left squawks the loudest when the Right starts adopting the tactics the Left has been using for years.

