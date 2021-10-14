Vaccine mandates

The Racial Gap Among the Vaccinated Has Essentially Disappeared

While the president insists on a top-down mandate, individuals making their own choices are achieving vaccination goals.

|

(Martha Asencio-Rhine/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Amid ongoing debates over the efficacy and propriety of COVID-19 vaccinations being mandated by certain industries—or if the Biden administration gets its way, being mandated for nearly all industries—here is a bit of good news: The long-feared racial gap in vaccinations seems to have disappeared.

According to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, as the rate of U.S. adults who report having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines continues to climb, the rates among racial groups are now basically identical, comprising 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults. President Joe Biden's proposed mandate for all private-sector employees to be vaccinated has yet to take effect, so this is a good sign for the efficacy of general persuasion over a top-down mandate.

Ever since the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, media outlets and medical officials have speculated about the general trend among African Americans toward vaccine hesitance. There is indeed a historical mistrust of the medical establishment among African Americans, much of it rooted in historical experience. Most infamous is the Tuskegee syphilis study, in which 400 black men in Alabama who suffered from syphilis were instead promised treatment for "bad blood"; researchers gave them placebos and simply charted the disease's unchecked progress for 40 years.

While it probably wasn't the primary reason for vaccine hesitance, the Tuskegee study did take up a lot of mindspace when the shots were first rolled out. After the Food and Drug Administration granted the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine an Emergency Use Authorization in December, interest in the topic on Google suddenly spiked. Much of the Biden administration's early vaccination focus was on outreach to Americans of color, though data suggested that Republicans considered themselves even less likely to receive the vaccine.

But now, less than a year into the vaccine rollout and within the first six months of the shots' widespread availability, vaccine hesitancy along racial lines has completely evened out. The New York Times credits local efforts to remove individual barriers, such as offering transportation to and from vaccination sites, door-to-door canvassers who can answer people's concerns about the shot's safety or efficacy, and even public health campaigns that contrasted the vaccine's development with the Tuskegee study.

Of course, there are a multitude of reasons why people are hesitant of the vaccines, and therefore any number of reasons why someone might ultimately choose to take them: the Times article also mentions private employer mandates, the threat of the delta variant, and the Food and Drug Administration's eventual full approval of the vaccines. But most of these methods involve persuasion, not federal mandates. There's a lesson there.

  1. Moonrocks

    The mandates work! Those darkies just don’t know what’s good for them so the kind, caring hand of government is needed to Encourage them to make the Correct and Moral choice.

    1. ElvisIsReal

      Sort of like elections, don’t ya know?

  2. Jerryskids

    Good to hear we’re achieving the vaccine goals! I was worried that two weeks to flatten the curve was a bit optimistic, but I guess we really can pull together and achieve tough goals if need be. USA! USA! USA!

    1. R Mac

      Just wait until you hear about the next vaccine goal!

  3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

    Now that it’s no longer racist, the pogrom against the unclean can continue in earnest.

    A hint for the intern. The NYT is no longer acceptable as a journalistic reference.

    1. Dizzle

      Chances are this is a lie fed to the NYT by the admin to be able push their narrative without Republicans pointing out POC were the largest group of anti vaxxers. I don’t think the NYT prints anything anymore that isn’t propoganda.

  4. President Joe Biden’s proposed mandate for all private-sector employees to be vaccinated has yet to take effect, so this is a good sign for the efficacy of general persuasion over a top-down mandate.

    Say what now?

    You WILL BE FIRED when this mandate “takes effect”. People are not voluntarily getting vaccinated because “Hey, this seems like a good idea” in a vacuum, they’re saying “when this takes effect, I won’t be able to pay my rent or mortgage”. So if anything, one might argue that mandates work.

    1. And the Joe Biden mandate is running in parallel with other state and local mandates. It’s mandates all the fucking way down.

    2. R Mac

      It’s rule by threat of tyranny. Not quite tyranny, but if everyone doesn’t do what they’re told, we’ll get the tyranny we asked for.

    1. R Mac

      Nice.

    2. Mother's Lament

      Well done

    3. I love it.

    4. Dizzle

      “That vaxx is poisooooon”

      Bel Biv Devoe

    1. American Mongrel

      Please leave brandon behind.

  7. Man, to close that gap, it must have been nothing but black folks in the vaccine line over the last 72 hours.

    1. Vulgar Madman

      The numbers were forced to obey.

    2. American Mongrel

      Hip hop stations were non stop propaganda for the last 15 months, I still feel these numbers are suspect though.

    3. Echospinner

      Nah they are just smarter. “You go first. I got your back”

      Actually a lot of that is probably driving new vaccinations. People are seeing that we are not dropping in the streets or turning into flesh eating mutants.

      Also Delta coming around. People are realizing that this is not just going to go away. By now everyone knows someone or more people who have had it.

  10. DRM

    If you intend to talk about a “long-feared racial gap in vaccinations”, why the fuck would you look at a telephone poll of self-reported status instead of the CDC data on people who actually have been vaccinated?

    I mean, yes, the CDC “only” has ethnicity data on 65.2% of the fully-vaccinated, but that’s still vastly better than a phone poll of self-reported vaccine status.

    1. That gap hasn’t closed. There’s simply no way. This is a push poll to try to hush up the rabble.

      1. DRM

        There is an argument to be made for the accuracy of the poll, based on the CDC data. Non-Hispanic whites are only 50% of the US population under age 18, while blacks are 14% of the population under 18. Eyeballing it, then, it’s entirely possible the CDC race numbers reflect the different age structures of the white and black populations, and adults of both races are equally likely to be vaccinated.

        But it simply does not make any sense to use a telephone survey with only 308 black respondents as the method of determining that the racial gap has closed when there’s direct-collected demographic data on who is getting vaccinated.

        1. Echospinner

          Why isn’t there a way? What reason specifically.

    2. Echospinner

      They are different methodologies. I wouldn’t throw out either one. With a 35% lack of data that is a big problem there. With self reported phone survey you have another problem.

      It is hard to say for sure. I haven’t looked hard at either one.

      1. John Thacker

        There has been the difference between the two methods’ results for months and months. I believe the CDC numbers on average, simply because of the differences in average age and education in the subpopulations.

        The argument is fairly straightforward; many people who are unvaccinated are the type of people who do not respond to polling. This makes up the vast majority of blacks and Hispanics and others who are not vaccinated.

        However, the sort of absolute total idiots who are proud to tell you (truly or not) that they aren’t vaccinated are disproportionately white.

        So yeah, there’s probably a gap, but only because of the sort of proud white morons who are too online.

