Brickbat: Piling It On

Five Miami Beach, Florida, police officers have been charged with battery following the arrests of two men at a local hotel, and prosecutors say they may add more charges. The arrests came after Dalton Crudup reportedly hit an officer while riding his scooter. Police chased him into a hotel, where security video showed one officer pulled him out of an elevator and handcuffed him. As Crudup was on the floor, other officers ran up and began kicking him and slamming his head to the ground. A man recording the arrest on his phone was tackled and punched by one officer then punched by two more officers.