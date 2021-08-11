Brickbat: Five and Counting

A Georgia sheriff, who is already facing facing federal civil rights charges for placing four inmates in a restraint chair for hours even though they complied with officers, has now been charged with violating the civil rights of a fifth inmate. According to the indictment, the man was arrested for speeding and driving on a suspended license and was taken to the Clayton County jail, where Sheriff Victor Hill had him placed in a restraint chair even though he wasn't aggressive. The indictment said Hill was present when a guard struck the man twice.