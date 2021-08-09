The Scariest Predictions in the New U.N. Climate Report Are Also the Most Unlikely

"It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land," declares the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its new Sixth Assessment Report. "Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred." The climate scientists who assembled and curated the data inform us that the average temperature of the globe is now 1.1°C (about 2°F) higher than the average temperature of the 1850–1900 period.

The report also expresses high confidence that "global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over at least the last 2000 years." In addition, the average temperature during the most recent decade exceeds the temperatures of the most recent multi-century warm period, around 6,500 years ago. The one before that, about 125,000 years ago, reached essentially the same average temperature level as today.

The recent rise in temperatures is mainly due to increases in atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases, chiefly carbon dioxide emitted from burning fossil fuels. The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased from the pre-industrial level of around 280 parts per million (ppm) to more than 410 ppm.

As the new report notes, the evidence has significantly strengthened since 2013, when the IPCC's last assessment appeared, that human-induced climate change is largely responsible for observed changes in heat waves, heavy precipitation, droughts, tropical cyclones, and other forms of extreme weather. Global sea level has increased by about 8 inches since 1900. But it has been accelerating in recent years due to thermal expansion and melting glaciers and ice sheets, rising faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in at least the last 3,000 years.

How much hotter will it get in the future? The IPCC report outlines five different "shared socioeconomic pathways" (SSPs) that incorporate various assumptions about economic growth, population growth, and just how much greenhouse gas humanity will emit over the rest of the century. The good news is that the two worst-case SSPs are totally implausible, so humanity is probably not looking at temperature increases of 3.5 °C to 4.5 °C by 2101. (Keep in mind that the temperature difference from the depths of the last ice age to today is around 6°C—and that change took place over millennia, not a century.)

Why are they implausible? Consider that the worst-case pathway projects that humanity will, among other things, be burning about five times more coal and annually emitting three times more greenhouse gases than we do today. (Global coal production peaked in 2013, so that would be quite a reversal.) The second-most-dire pathway projects that humanity will annually emit more than double the amounts of greenhouses gases being emitted currently.