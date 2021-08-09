Coronavirus

COVID-19 Is Probably 99% Survivable for Most Age Groups, but PolitiFact Rated This False

The suggestion that a person can't make any reasonable guesses about his own likelihood of survival is misleading.

|

(Fusion / Unsplash)

A viral Instagram post claimed that COVID-19 is 99 percent survivable for most age groups—the elderly being an important exception. The post cited projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but was flagged as misinformation by the social media site and rated "false" by the Poynter Institute's PolitiFact.

That's a curious verdict, since the underlying claim is likely true. While estimates of COVID-19's infection fatality rate (IFR) range from study to study, the expert consensus does indeed place the death rate at below 1 percent for most age groups.

PolitiFact is correct that the CDC's September 2020 modeling projections should not be used to calculate the IFR. The post also erred in comparing the vaccine efficacy rate of 94 percent to the COVID-19 survivability rate. This is an apples and oranges comparison; it does not mean that the average person's natural immune response is better at fighting the disease than the vaccines. At present, the overwhelming majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Since the beginning of the year, 98 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia were among the unvaccinated. The vaccines are not in competition with the body's natural immune system—they render COVID-19 even more mild, and even more survivable.

To the extent the post is implying that most people have no use for the vaccine, it is indeed a piece of misinformation. But PolitiFact went much further, rating as false the very idea that COVID-19 has a low IFR for most people.

"Experts say a person cannot determine their own chances at surviving COVID-19 by looking at national statistics, because the data doesn't take into account the person's own risks and COVID-19 deaths are believed to be undercounted," wrote PolitiFact. "Survival rate data is not yet available from the CDC. We rate this claim False."

Deaths are probably undercounted, but so are asymptomatic cases where the infected person's experience with the disease is so mild that they don't bother to get tested (which would decrease the IFR). The national case fatality rate, which includes deaths among the hard-hit elderly population, is currently 1.7 percent, according to CDC data. (PolitiFact did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Moreover, the suggestion that a person can't make any reasonable guesses about his own likelihood of surviving COVID-19 given his age group and health status is misleading. Just 300 Americans under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19. Young people can and should infer that they have a high degree of natural immunity against a severe coronavirus health outcome. Policy makers can and should use this information productively: i.e., by reopening schools this fall with minimum restrictions in place.

It often seems like the mainstream media reporters, federal health experts, and policy makers who form Team Blue are so concerned about people taking the pandemic insufficiently seriously that they resort to needless fearmongering. For another example of this, see a recent New York Times headline about long COVID-19 titled "This Is Really Scary," which makes the as-of-yet completely unsupported claim that even mild infections are causing very serious "mental, physical, and neurological symptoms" in "many" children.

The vast, vast majority of healthy nonelderly people who contract COVID-19 will survive the illness. They should further improve their odds—and reduce their likelihood of infecting anyone else—by getting vaccinated, because even a low percentage of deaths can still mean a great many deaths, in absolute terms, if the infection rate is spiraling out of control. But we don't need to live in fear, ignorant of the plain reality that the infection fatality rate is, in all likelihood, somewhere in the under–1 percent range for most age groups.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    You are not allowed to think for yourself.

    1. NoVaNick

      Yeah, Joe Biden is thinking for all of us

  2. Quo Usque Tandem

    “It often seems like the mainstream media reporters, federal health experts, and policy makers who form Team Blue are so concerned about people taking the pandemic insufficiently seriously that they resort to needless fearmongering.”

    It does, doesn’t it?

    1. NoVaNick

      There is a certain neurotic paranoid personality type that has long been associated with voting for democrats, but there now seems to be a lot more of this type than before. I think it tends to occur in privileged educated people who don’t really have much else to worry about

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt

    Fear is a path to control. More fear, more control. Once you understand that control and power are ends in and of themselves, everything else will start to make sense.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    It’s almost like “fact checking” sights like politifact and snoops are biased towards what ever the progressive narrarative of the day is.
    Of course robbie doesn’t understand that when all errors favor one side then the reporter is a lying political hack, to be sure (wink wink) I am not sure if robbie is naieve or willfully ignorant.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

      You can’t bring facts to a political fight. The other side will just bring their alternative facts and attack your sources.

      1. Nardz

        Hey, eunuch’s back to “bOtH sIdEz!” away coordinated, institutional leftist lying.
        Totes a surprise

  5. Misinformation. It does not mean what Polifact thinks it means.

    Or it does, which is worse.

  6. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

    The CFR for the US is 1.7%

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Fake news. My Uncle Fester got COVID and survived, that means that the survival rate is 100% and the virus is a hoax.

    2. damikesc

      Percentage if you’re below 70 yrs old?

      Hey, feel free to forfeit all rights and hide under the bed.

      Do not demand I participate.

    3. MT-Man

      What’s the IFR?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        That’s instrument flight rules so you can fly on a foggy day or in the clouds

        1. Nardz

          Unless you’re Kobe Bryant’s pilot

    4. Zeb

      CFR is definitely higher than the overall IFR which looks to be somewhere around 0.3%.

    5. Formerly FreeRadical

      Chipper, surely you know the difference between IFR and CFR.

  7. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Also, there is a lot of kids in the hospitals in Florida right now. Let’s hope they all survive. The kids certainly don’t deserve to suffer from the willful stupidity of their parents.

    1. damikesc

      Going by the numbers, the odds of them dying via lightning strike is equivalent to dying of COVID.

    2. Nardz

      LOL

      Then keep your bitch ass away from Florida

    3. Formerly FreeRadical

      “A lot”. How many?

  8. Gasman

    Early data had sufficient uncertainty for the mortality that there was legitimate concern in March of 2020.
    Had mortality looked more like 1918 pandemic, with especially high youth compared with adult and elder mortality, that would have been something to worry about. Or if it had the mortality of some of the avian flu’s that have been kicking about the past decade. Or if it had been highly transmissible like Ebola.
    But as April 2020 came to a close, and “2 weeks to flatten the curve” allowed the health care systems to get back on their feet, the answer to the above was then known. It was in fact low overall mortality, the elderly needed protection (thank you governor Cuomo for all you did for nursing homes in New York), and that we in health care still needed a shit load of PPE, but not so much ventilators. Also we have learned that it sucks to be fat; no one wants to admit just how much of a risk factor overweight is for winding up on a vent or on full heart lung machines (ECMO). The public is unable to recognize just how much of a risk factor obesity is because so much of America is unable to see themselves as fat in the first place.
    Where are all of those half baked ventilators made by auto companies now?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Perhaps one small silver lining out of all of this is a general greater awareness of personal health.

      1. Don't look at me!

        You wouldn’t think so by looking at the lines of cars at McDonald’s.

        1. Nardz

          Or collectivistjeff’s obese, panicky ass

  9. sarcasmic

    You can’t handle the truth!

    1. Mother's Lament

      And you can’t tell it.

  10. I still haven’t forgiven PolitiFact for giving Obama the Lie of the Year Award.

  11. A Cynical Asshole

    The suggestion that a person can’t make any reasonable guesses about his own likelihood of survival is misleading.

    Assessing your own level of risk and making rational choices based on said risk level and your personal level of risk tolerance is not acceptable citizen. You must blindly adhere to any and all government edicts from your betters! The Science is settled, so sayeth The Science! All hail The Science!

  12. chemjeff radical individualist

    An individual absolutely should have the right to decide whether or not to wear a mask, whether or not to get a vaccine, these things should not be mandated by the state. (Private property owners are a different case.)

    It extends from the general principle of private property rights. You ought to have the right to decide what goes on your body, or what goes in your body.

    However, when the exercise of those rights leads to costs borne by others, that leads to negative externalities. How should they be paid for?

  13. Survivability % is highly dependent on probability of being admitted to hospital in the event you need oxygen.

    So what’s the probability of being admitted to hospital now in different parts of low vax areas?

    1. Don't look at me!

      You just want to deny them entry because you are a terrible person.

  14. The people who want to be the gatekeepers of truth are always the last people you want doing that.

  15. Eeyore

    99%? Nice rounding down. For most people it is 1 to 2 orders of magnitude less likely to cause death.

  16. raspberrydinners

    “”Experts say a person cannot determine their own chances at surviving COVID-19 by looking at national statistics, because the data doesn’t take into account the person’s own risks and COVID-19 deaths are believed to be undercounted,” wrote PolitiFact. “Survival rate data is not yet available from the CDC. We rate this claim False.””

    Cut and dry to me. We don’t know the actual death rate so they err on the side of caution. They even tell you why they did it like that.

    So any normal person that can read an article can see why they rated it as they did. Any jackass who takes headlines only might think differently but they’re idiots anyway.

    But hey- good job Reason. You found them out and cracked the case!

Please to post comments