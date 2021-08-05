Reason Roundup

What We Can Learn From the U.K. About the Delta Variant

Plus: Apple privacy concerns, changes to digital subscriptions, and more...

|

(Tayfun Salci/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

U.K. provides good news on the delta variant. After a recent surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, infection rates are now dropping and the virus's case fatality rate remains low—even lower than during the earlier waves of the virus. The data provide hope the United States, too, may pull through its delta wave without too much disaster.

Despite loosening pandemic restrictions in July, the U.K. has seen its case counts plummet. "Officially recorded new cases more than halved in just 2 weeks: from a high of 54,674 on 17 July to 22,287 on 2 August," notes Nature magazine.

The spread of the more-infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom seemed, despite the country's successful vaccination roll-out, to be creating a dangerous crisis. Exponential growth in infections since June led to predictions of as many as 100,000 new cases being reported daily, and fears that the National Health Service (NHS) could be overwhelmed by hospitalizations. In such a climate, many scientists felt that the government's full relaxation of mitigating restrictions in England, such as mask wearing and the closure of nightclubs and other venues, on 19 July was reckless.

It is still too early to know what effect the relaxation will have, given that the data on new cases and hospitalizations have a lag of around two weeks. Few public-health experts, however, anticipated the recent sharp drop — and they are struggling to interpret it.

Meanwhile, the country has also seen a drop in the infection fatality rate, which is much lower than it was at previous points in the pandemic.

"COVID deaths have begun to flatten out in the UK, on schedule with when you'd expect them to based on an earlier decline in cases. Assuming a ~20-day lag between cases and deaths, the case fatality rate is something like 0.2-0.3%, as compared with ~2% during the Alpha wave," pointed out statistician Nate Silver on Twitter this morning. "Since not all cases are detected, the case fatality rate is an overestimate of the *infection* fatality rate. Data from the ONS implies perhaps 1 in every 2.5 or 3 infections are being detected in the UK, which means the [infection fatality rate] is in the vicinity of 0.1%."

The low infection fatality rate in the U.K. is in part a measure of high vaccination rates, which mean not only fewer people in high-risk populations getting the disease, but less severe cases and outcomes when they do.

The U.K.'s low infection fatality rate is "what happens when you vaccinate a very large percentage of your elderly population, as the UK has," adds Silver. "We won't do quite as well in the US, although with 90% age 65+ partly vaccinated and 80% fully vaccinated, that will still help a lot."

In the U.S., the recent case fatality rate has been higher than in the U.K. but still relatively low.

"Case fatality rate in US is running about 1.7%," tweeted physician and Brown University School of Public Health Dean Ashish K. Jha this morning in response to Silver. "I suspect we had more pockets of vulnerable, unvaccinated communities here and Delta is ravaging them."

In the U.K., 88 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 73 percent have received two doses. In the U.S., it's 70 percent for one dose and 60 percent for two, according to NBC News.

Much has been made of late of delta "breaking through" the vaccines more easily (albeit causing mild cases when it does), though how often this happens—and whether/how easily vaccinated people can spread the delta variant—is still being researched and debated.

A new study from Imperial College London released yesterday found "fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic," reports Reuters. The study found "the viral load among people with COVID was also lower in vaccinated people."

"Extensive PCR testing showed that fully vaccinated people had lower viral loads than un- or partially vaccinated, supporting decreased potential for Delta transmission," notes physician and author Eric Topol.

Apple's alleged new photo-scanning policy is raising alarms about what it means for user encryption and privacy:

Changes are coming to digital subscriptions, with consumers being offered more choices and customization options. From The New York Times:

Many of the subscriptions to digital services work the same way. Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime typically charge one fee for access to a collection of goodies.

There are signs, however, that the all-you-can-eat digital subscriptions are becoming more nuanced. Some companies including Disney and Whole Foods, the grocery chain that is owned by Amazon, are charging subscribers more for compelling extras. Others including Spotify and YouTube are experimenting with subscriptions that cost less but come with compromises. Both strategies may show that the endless digital buffet is changing for good.

I don't know whether the subscription strategies will stick, or how we might respond to having more choices. Maybe you'd like the option to pay less at the buffet because you always skip dessert or to pay a little more for filet mignon. Or it could ruin the simple appeal of the buffet.

Either way, we should get used to more experiments.

• A Senate panel voted to finally repeal authorizations of wars with Iraq from 1991 and 2002. The issue now goes to the full Senate.

• In a new Quinnipiac University poll, 60 percent of respondents said it would be bad for the country if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024.

• New York lawmakers are prepared to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

• Alabama's longest-serving sheriff has been convicted on felony corruption-related charges. Mike Blakely was found "guilty of one count of theft and one count of using his position for personal gain," reports AL.com. "The theft charge was related to his campaign fund and dealings with Red Brick consulting, while the personal gain charge was related to loans from a safe that held money belonging to inmates."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. What We Can Learn From the U.K. About the Delta Variant

    Stiff upper lips aren’t what they used to be?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Hey, “stiff” is a trigger word!

      1. Hank Ferrous

        ‘Trigger’ is also right out, because of the implied weapon part. As is ‘right,’ because it means white nationalist or something to dimwits.

  2. The data provide hope the United States, too, may pull through its delta wave without too much disaster.

    If we do it will be thanks to mask mandates and vaccine passports.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      Obama sacrificed his birthday party, that we may live!

      1. Nardz

        Poor, heroic guy limited himself to just 600 guests

        1. Earth Skeptic

          As long as one person had a BLM button, then no virus issues.

        2. Don't look at me!

          Is there a gofundme set up for the poor bastard?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      And our prayers to St. Fauci, patron saint of SCIENCE.

    3. Zeb

      The amount of disaster is entirely up to our supposed “leaders”.

      1. Claptrap

        Turkmenistan and China have taken this notion to its logical conclusion.

        1. Earth Skeptic

          So what is the final solution?

          1. Claptrap

            Camps, obviously.

  3. Don't look at me!

    United States, too, may pull through its delta wave without too much disaster.
    Not for a lack of trying.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Duh. Panic is the goal.

  4. Derp-o-Matic 6000

    1.7% fatality rate of confirmed cases. Big caveat there.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      If you really want to make people panic, tell them that the fatality rate for confirmed life is nearing 100%.

  5. Don't look at me!

    • A Senate panel voted to finally repeal authorizations of wars with Iraq from 1991 and 2002.
    Mission accomplished!

    1. Chumby

      Years ahead of schedule and under budget!

  6. There are signs, however, that the all-you-can-eat digital subscriptions are becoming more nuanced.

    À la carte? The Holy Grail of the cable subscriber.

  7. The @Newsweek magazine must be getting desperate for sales to go with this cover.

    They’re still in print? I thought they went all digital.

    1. Don't look at me!

      They would sell more if the virus had big tits.

    2. buckleup

      Sold off by WaPo to Daily Beast (blegh, what a fucking gossip rag). Went all digital. Back to print it seems? It’s just another left wing tire fire.

  8. A Senate panel voted to finally repeal authorizations of wars with Iraq from 1991 and 2002.

    Well look who doesn’t trust Biden with the keys to the bombers.

    1. Longtobefree

      They finally figured out that there are no solar powered bombers.

  9. …60 percent of respondents said it would be bad for the country if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024.

    Because we’ve all clearly put Trump behind us.

    1. Mike Laursen

      Maybe we would put Trump behind us if Trump would put Trump behind Trump. He, apparently, is not satisfied with being an ex-President spending time with his family and golfing.

      1. Chumby

        He isn’t President anymore? What?!?! You’d think with all the Trump bashing articles and comments he was still in office.

      2. Nardz

        Lol

        Look at the sad little dimwit Mike laursen and laugh at its inadequacy

  10. New York lawmakers are prepared to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

    You can be a dick to Trump, but you can’t be a dick to your own party members. They must have a palatable replacement lined up.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      Tish James…come on down.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit

      For someone who made it all the way to Governor, he’s really bad at politics. His rise within the party was solely based on being a foil to Trump, once Trump was gone he was just another legacy white dude and it should’ve been obvious he’d be discarded.

      If Trump were still around and they needed him to keep being loud opposition there’s a good chance these are still just “unfounded allegations” that the party would help deal with. They’ve now got every incentive to not help him, and in fact get him out of the way so someone who fits into more victim categories can take the spot.

  11. “What We Can Learn From the U.K. About the Delta Variant”

    That the best way to fight it is to implement open borders?

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

    1. Don't look at me!

      Wide open baby!
      Bring on the gamma variant!

      1. Chumby

        Super spreading border entrances.

  12. “New York lawmakers are prepared to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”

    What an enormous blunder. Cuomo literally wrote the book on pandemic response. This is the worst possible time to reward mentally unstable women for launching their smear campaign.

    #LibertariansForCuomo
    #MaleDemocratsAlwaysRespectWomen

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      If Cuomo wants this to go away, he needs to start killing some old people and fast.

      1. Don't look at me!

        He does have the experience.

  13. The theft charge was related to his campaign fund and dealings with Red Brick consulting, while the personal gain charge was related to loans from a safe that held money belonging to inmates.

    They’re going to have to start arresting every southern sheriff.

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales

      Hazard County hardest hit.

  14. Ken Shultz

    NBCUniversal is laying off about 10% of its workforce. They’re saying it’s because of the pandemic and to better position themselves for streaming on Peacock. That 10% of its workforce isn’t being cut across all operations evenly, presumably. It looks like they’re consolidating the management of NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, too–so there should be move layoffs in their news divisions to come.

    “Shell has also put the company’s three news units — NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC — under the leadership of one executive, Cesar Conde, a move that points to a further integration of those three units down the line.”

    —-NBC News

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/hit-pandemic-losses-nbcuniversal-begins-layoffs-n1235803

    When you look at the way viewership for MSNBC (and CNN) has been plunging, however, it’s pretty clear that whatever impact the pandemic and streaming have had on NBC’s news divisions, the real issue appears to be that the news narrative MSNBC (and CNN) have been pushing isn’t resonating with the American people at all. In fact, as MSNBC (and CNN) continue to push Biden and the Democrats’ agenda, it’s also pushing the American people to turn to other channels–and that trend has been accelerating since Biden took office.

    That wouldn’t have mattered so much in the past because CNN and MSNBC drew so much revenue from carriage fees through cable subscriptions and satellite–whether you were watching their program or not. The ratings didn’t matter as much because advertising revenue was a smaller part of the revenue stream. However, as millions of Americans every quarter drop cable and satellite for streaming services, plenty of which don’t carry CNN and/or MSNBC, the advertising revenue has become more important and so has the number of viewers.

    So, just how bad are MSNBC and CNN doing in the ratings?

    It’s bad.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      Let it burn

    2. Ken Shultz

      “.CNN’s viewership fell to new lows since the start of the year, notching its lowest-rated month in total day demo since September 2014. In primetime, CNN lost over half its audience since the start of the year, down 68 percent in total viewers and 76 percent in the demo. In total day, CNN again plummeted by 69 percent in overall viewers and saw 76 percent declines in the demo. Meanwhile, MSNBC also lost over half its audience in all categories since January 2021 to date”.

      —-Business Wire, July 27, 2021

      https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006025/en/FOX-News-Channel-Reigns-as-Top-Rated-Network-in-Both-Total-Day-and-Primetime-Viewers-in-All-of-Basic-Cable-in-July

      CNN and MSNBC have been doing nothing but push Biden’s agenda since January of 2021. Isn’t that what they both have in common? If you looked at Fox News’ numbers, you’d probably see the same thing, right?

      The correct answer is no.

      “FNC was down the least in cable news in both categories across the board (down only 17 percent in primetime total viewers; 21 percent in primetime demo and down just 13 percent in total day viewers; 17 percent in total day demo), easily retaining the most audience since the start of the year.”

      —-Ibidem.

      Who needs polls when you can have market data? The reason MSNBC is laying people off is because no one wants to watch their pro-Biden and the Democrats’ shit. The most glaring stat of all are when looking at the insane, bizarre, unthinkable success of Gutfeld!. The weird thing about that isn’t that he’s beating MSNBC’s and CNN’s offerings in the same timeslot. He’s beating the major networks’ talk shows, too!

      “Greg Gutfeld’s new late night program Gutfeld! finished the month as the number one-rated show in cable news in total viewers at 11 PM/ET, surpassing every CNN program in total viewers as well as various broadcast and cable comedy shows . . . . In Nielsen’s Live+3 measurement, Gutfeld! delivered wins against ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in total viewers. Averaging 1.5 million viewers and 290,000 with A25-54 for the month, the program also topped The Tonight Show in total viewers in the Live+SD measurement.”

      —-Ibidem

      Gutfled! doesn’t even have any celebrity interviews. It’s Gutfeld and three relative unknowns sitting in a circle and making fun of Biden and the Democrats–and they’re kicking the shit out of the woke-ass crap Disney and NBC are mainstreaming on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show?!

      That’s hilarious.

      Sooner or later, CNN and MSNBC will be driven to the real center again by market forces, and if Biden and the Democrats’ agenda isn’t delivering ratings for CNN, MSNBC, NBCUniversal, and Disney, then the chances of it delivering election wins in 2022 are very slim.

  15. Bill Godshall

    “What We Can Learn From the U.K. About the Delta Variant?”

    That left wing media propagandists, Biden and other Democrats will continue to deny and ignore key scientific and empirical evidence whenever they think doing so will give them even more power, control and taxpayer dollars.

    1. Bill Godshall

      By denying the existence of natural immunity, which is the fundamental tenet of virology and immunology, the CDC, Fauci, Democrats and other left wing totalitarians have committed the most egregious and unforgivable case of public health malpractice in world history.

      Half of all Americans remain immune from covid because they already contracted the virus, while another 25%-30% of Americans remain immune by taking covid vaccines.

      1. Bill Godshall

        So why does ENB refuse to acknowledge the existence of natural immunity?

        1. Claptrap

          Because the CDC doesn’t?

          1. Earth Skeptic

            Because it violates Twitter policy?

  16. Fats of Fury

    60 percent of respondents said it would be bad for the country if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024.
    And that’s just in the D.C. area code!

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      If the Capitol Police are now a national police force, it must follow that the residents around the capital must be a national sample of residents.

  17. Earth Skeptic

    “It is still too early to know what effect the relaxation will have, given that the data on new cases and hospitalizations have a lag of around two weeks. Few public-health experts, however, anticipated the recent sharp drop — and they are struggling to DENY it.”

    FTFY

  18. Rich

    60 percent of respondents said it would be bad for the country if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024.

    Therefore, his running should be made illegal. Perhaps quickly amend the Constitution to read something like:

    “No Person shall be eligible to the Office of President who shall not have attained to the Age of sixteen Years, and been twelve Months a Resident within the United States; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who has been twice impeached.”

  19. Bill Godshall

    During the past five years, every time I’ve watched PBS, CNN, MSNBC or Bloomberg (or the national news on NBC, ABC or CBS), I’ve changed the channel after a left wing talking head trashes Trump or the GOP, falsely claims America is a racist/sexist country, or praises BLM, Biden, Harris, AOC or other lefty Democrats, which is why my TV never remains on those channels for more than several seconds.

  20. Earth Skeptic

    RE the Newsweek COVID cover: just consider that graphic like a whore flashing her open cunt.

  21. Earth Skeptic

    “New York lawmakers are prepared to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”

    And then every strident Cuomo defender and fanboy/girl/other will apologize in public and promise never to speak again, right?

    1. buckleup

      Preemptive apologies started early, the terminally unfunny Trevor Noah did one last spring.

  22. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1423120192557785091?s=19

    Biden, noted moderate, today decreed that neither private property rights nor the judiciary, matter.

    1. Don't look at me!

      He is also having a big electric car promotion at the White House today, invites Ford and GM, not Tesla.

  23. Sevo

    “US Capitol Riots Death Toll Reaches 4 After Two More Police Officers Commit Suicide”
    https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/us-capitol-riots-death-toll-reaches-4-after-two-more-police-officers-commit-suicide.html

    The actual ‘death toll’ stands at one; the unarmed woman shot in the face by the cowardly cop.
    But it seems that being a party to such a scum-bag operation is enough to push some to suicide.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Who knew fire extinguishers had a delayed effect?

  24. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1423251833796112388?s=19

    COVID VAX: Moderna says a third “booster” dose will likely be necessary before winter as antibody levels are likely to wane, company says. [Link]

  25. Sevo

    Oh, and the Chron has finally heard that the NY governor, a guy named Cuomo, may be in some trouble, but you’ll find it under the fold, pg 8, and nowhere in the E-version of the paper.
    Too ‘local’ I guess.

