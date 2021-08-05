Brickbat: Making Bacon

Bacon and other pork products could become hard to get next year in California. That's when state regulators begin enforcing an animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018. The law requires specific space for pigs, egg-laying hens and veal calves. Egg and veal producers say they should be able to meet the requirements, but only 4 percent of pig farmers nationwide currently meet the standards. Barring a court intervention, a state waiver, or costly upgrades to their operations, the farms that don't meet those standards won't be allowed to sell pork to California customers.