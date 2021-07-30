Brickbat: Under Pressure

In England, the Greater Manchester police department said it is investigating after newly uncovered DNA evidence implicated another man in a rape for which Andrew Malkinson spent 17 years in prison. No physical evidence tied Malkinson to the crime, and a key witness in the trial now says she was pressured by police to testify against him and does not believe he committed the crime. The police have also acknowledged that two other witnesses against Malkinson had multiple criminal convictions, even though they told the court they had none. "It seems the more questions that are asked about this case, the more skeletons are coming out of the closet," said Emily Bolton, an attorney with Appeal, which works to exonerate those who are wrongly convicted and is representing Malkinson.