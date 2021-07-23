Coronavirus

Is Anthony Fauci Lying About NIH Funding of Wuhan Lab Research? Or Is Rand Paul?

Inside the dispute over gain-of-function research.

At a U.S. Senate hearing earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) accused Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of lying about research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) using funds provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Reminding Fauci that "it is a crime to lie Congress," Paul invited him to retract statements made at a May 2021 hearing "where you claimed that the NIH never funded gains of function research in Wuhan." Later in the hearing, Paul further asserted that Fauci was "trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic." Paul added, "All the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab, and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself."

After a testy exchange, Fauci retorted, "If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."

What is not in dispute is that the NIH did provide $600,000 to the WIV, funneled through the EcoHealth Alliance research group, to study the risk that more bat-borne coronaviruses, like the 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus, would emerge in China. What is in contention is whether the NIH grant funded gain of function research at the WIV, and the entirely separate question of whether or not the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in that laboratory.

To unpack these more complicated questions, let's start by defining gain of function research. A 2014 White House Office of Science and Technology Policy memo defines gain-of-function studies as those that "aim to increase the ability of infectious agents to cause disease by enhancing its pathogenicity or by increasing its transmissibility." As evidence that the NIH had funded just such studies at the WIV, Paul cited a 2017 study in which WIV researchers reported recombining several bat coronaviruses to check how easily the modified viruses might be able to infect human cells. In their article, the Chinese researchers thanked the NIH for its support of the research.

Those Chinese researchers took the known WIV1 coronavirus, the spike proteins of which already give it the ability to infect human cells using the ACE2 receptor, and then replaced it with spike proteins from newly discovered bat coronaviruses. The goal was to see if the spike proteins from the novel coronaviruses would be sufficient to replace the function of the WIV1 spike protein. The researchers found that two versions of the WIV1 virus modified with the novel spike proteins could still use the ACE2 receptor to infect and replicate in human cells in culture.

Is this gain of function research? To some extent, this controversy is somewhat reminiscent of President Bill Clinton's notorious sophistic dodge, "It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is."

During the hearing, Paul cited statements from Richard Ebright, a long-time gain-of-function research critic and Rutgers University biologist, published by National Review back in May. "The Wuhan lab used NIH funding to construct novel chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses able to infect human cells and laboratory animals," Ebright said. "This is high-risk research that creates new potential pandemic pathogens (i.e., potential pandemic pathogens that exist only in a lab, not in nature). This research matches—indeed epitomizes—the definition of 'gain of function research of concern' for which federal funding was 'paused' in 2014-2017." At the hearing, Fauci responded to Paul's assertions that the 2017 study "you were referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function."

In May, the NIH, in response to a query from the Washington Post's Fact Checker, issued a statement declaring that the agency "has never approved any grant to support 'gain-of-function' research on coronaviruses that would have increased their transmissibility or lethality for humans. The research proposed in the EcoHealth Alliance, Inc., grant
application sought to understand how bat coronaviruses evolve naturally in
the environment to become transmissible to the human population."

Robert Garry, a Tulane University virologist pointed out to Newsweek that the Wuhan experiments were done to study whether the bat coronaviruses could infect humans. What they didn't do, he argued, was make the viruses "any better" at infecting people, which would be necessary for gain-of-function research. In other words, Garry does not think that the WIV research increased the virulence or transmissibility of the modified viruses.

On Twitter, King's College London virologist Stuart Neil observed that "the EcoHealth grant [from the NIH] was judged by the vetting committee to not involve GoF [gain of function] because the investigators were REPLACING a function in a virus that ALREADY HAD human tropism rather than giving a function to one that could not infect humans." Neil does acknowledge that "understandably this is a grey area." He goes on to argue, "But whether I or anyone thinks in retrospect that this is or is not GoF, the NIH did not, so in that respect Fauci is NOT lying."

Live Congressional testimony is not always coherent, but Paul seemed to be suggesting later in the hearing that the COVID-19 coronavirus could be a gain of function virus developed by the WIV that leaked from the institute's laboratories. Fauci responded, "I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, senator, because if you look at the viruses that were used in the experiments that were given in the annual reports that were published in the literature, it is molecularly impossible." Fauci is right: One point on which all researchers do agree is that none of the viruses modified in the 2017 study could be the cause of the current pandemic. They are simply too genetically different to be the precursors of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During their heated exchange, Paul backtracked a bit, "No one is saying that those viruses caused the pandemic. What we're alleging is the gain of function research was going on in that lab and NIH funded it." Neil observes that "all lab leak scenarios rest on the isolation and culture of either the immediate precursor of SARS-CoV-2 or the construction of a molecular clone from such a hitherto unidentified/undisclosed virus that could serve as a template for GoF experiments not covered by the NIH funding or required for its stated aims and thus far denied by the WIV and EcoHealth." That is as may be, but Paul seems to be asserting a different claim, which is that the NIH funded some of the research that ended up training scientists at the WIV on how to use gain-of-function techniques that would enable them to develop, either intentionally or inadvertently, more virulent and lethal strains of coronaviruses.

So who is lying? Both Paul and Fauci can cite experts who agree with their interpretations of what the NIH funded at the WIV.  Consequently, both men can reasonably believe that they are each telling the truth while the other is a dishonest fraud.

It is worth noting that an international team of researchers posted earlier this month a preprint analysis that finds that most of the evidence strongly points to a natural spillover of the virus. Still, whether or not the pandemic coronavirus leaked from the WIV's labs is yet to be determined. The fact that the Chinese government has just rejected the World Health Organization's follow-up investigation into the origins of the virus will certainly and properly continue to fuel suspicions that it did.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

      Fauci is not, and as far as I can see, has never been a scientist. He is a life long government bureaucrat who has risen to not only run a bureaucracy, but is the public spokesman for that bureaucracy.

      As a public spokesman, he has repeatedly lied to protect his bureaucracy. He continually flip-flops as the political winds have changed in order to do his real job – protect the government.

      He funded the Chinese government’s education in virology. ln the defense industry this kind of know-how would be considered a dual use technology, one that can be used for both legitimate commercial purposes and military purposes.

      With strong suspicions that the Chinese labs were engaged in biological weapons research, Fauci should never have considered any contact with the Wuhan Institute. Fauci would be flirting with 40 years in jail were this know-how to be judged by ITAR standards. (International Trafficking in Arms Regulations)

    Before he contracted TDS, Ron Bailey was objective about scientific issues (same goes for Sullum).

    Fauci has been lying about covid for the past 18 months.

    In addition to covid’s origin, Fauci also continues to lie about the data and scientific evidence on natural immunity.

    While about half of all Americans (i.e. those who already contracted covid) remain immune from covid, Fauci continues to urge all of them to get vaccines (by claiming they are not immune).

    According to
    https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/08/covid-19-reinfection-tracker/
    only 14 Americans who had covid have been reinfected, and just 157 people worldwide.

    Thus, the risk of an American getting a second infection of covid is just 14 out of 165 million (or 1 out of every 11.8 million).

    And since about 40% of Americans who already had covid also received a covid vaccine, about 66 million covid vaccine doses were wasted on Americans who were already immune.

    Those 66 million wasted vaccine doses could (and should) have been given instead to poor people in poor countries (that have little or no access to vaccines).

    In sum, Fauci’s lies about natural immunity are responsible for millions of covid infections and hundreds of thousands of covid deaths in foreign countries.

      Before he contracted TDS, Ron Bailey was objective about scientific issues (same goes for Sullum).

      Disagree. Bailey has been in favor of mandatory vaccinations since at least Zika. Given his years of declaring things to be part of the public commons and then declaring their necessary regulation as a tragedy of the commons, he wasn’t objective. He could frequently present things objectively, but he wasn’t broadly objective.

      Similar with his consistent drum beat of “Once we get rid of beef, we can return all the ranch land to nature.” which a) has nothing to do with Trump and b) ignores the fact that it’s private land, and c) also ignores the fact that it’s some of the least-developed private land you’re likely to find.

  12. Ken Shultz

    “One point on which all researchers do agree is that none of the viruses modified in the 2017 study could be the cause of the current pandemic. They are simply too genetically different to be the precursors of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

    —-Ronald Bailey

    1. Ken Shultz

      I need to understand a couple things about this statement.

      1) Is this statement accounting for the sequences that were removed from the database by the scientists in Wuhan who originally deposited them? Did “all researches” agree about this not being the cause of the pandemic before or after they found out about the missing sequences?

      “Partial SARS-CoV-2 sequences from early outbreaks in Wuhan were removed from a US government database by the scientists who deposited them . . . .

      Bloom says that, although the sequences were published, their removal from the SRA meant that few scientists knew about them. A report commissioned by the World Health Organization on the pandemic’s origins did not include the sequences in an evolutionary analysis of early SARS-CoV-2 data. “Nobody noticed they existed,” Bloom says.

      —-Nature, June 24, 2021

      https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01731-3

      That article at Nature says that once the missing sequences were recovered and analyzed, the early specimens of what came to be known as Covid-19 proved to be closely related to bat viruses–which were different from the viruses that were collected from the seafood market.

      If this information wasn’t available to the researchers at the time that they decided that the pandemic couldn’t have originated from the experiments at Wuhan, then their opinions on that need to be reformulated in light of that new data.

    2. Ken Shultz

      2) Does this analysis account for Covid-19’s CGG-CGG combination?

      “In fact, in the entire class of coronaviruses that includes CoV-2, the CGG-CGG combination has never been found naturally. That means the common method of viruses picking up new skills, called recombination, cannot operate here. A virus simply cannot pick up a sequence from another virus if that sequence isn’t present in any other virus.

      Although the double CGG is suppressed naturally, the opposite is true in laboratory work. The insertion sequence of choice is the double CGG. That’s because it is readily available and convenient, and scientists have a great deal of experience inserting it. An additional advantage of the double CGG sequence compared with the other 35 possible choices: It creates a useful beacon that permits the scientists to track the insertion in the laboratory.

      —-Steven Quay and Richard Muller

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-science-suggests-a-wuhan-lab-leak-11622995184

      I offer the following argument crafted from the statements in Quay and Muller’s piece.

      —-General Premise: “In the entire class of coronaviruses that includes CoV-2, the CGG-CGG combination has never been found naturally”.

      —-Specific Premise: “It was this exact sequence that appears in CoV-2”.

      —-Conclusion: Therefore, “the scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory”.

      While that doesn’t necessarily prove beyond any doubt that Covid-19 was a product of the experiments Fauci’s NIAID funded in Wuhan, it’s seems more than enough evidence to refute the assertion that Covid-19 couldn’t possibly have come from the experiments Fauci’s NIAID funded at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

      1. mad.casual

        As I point out below, Fauci doesn’t appear to have weighed the full measure of his statements. If this wasn’t a novel, gain-of-function virus, then it was just like any other flu.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Fauci’s and the NIH’s incompetence is the most important aspect of this, to my eye, and regardless of whether the experiments they funded were the cause of the pandemic, their behavior was incredibly incompetent.

          The real problem is that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has ties to the Chinese military that may involve their biological weapons capabilities. Furthermore, the Wuhan Institute of Virology failed Chinese safety inspections. Oh, and a team from the U.S. State Department wrote multiple cables back to Washington warning them about the dangerous experiments amid scary condition the NIH was funding–and that was after those State Department officials toured the facility with the exact same scientist who did this gain of function research.

          In other words, it was profoundly incompetent for Fauci to fund this extremely dangerous research in facility with a terrible safety record and ties to the Chinese military–and that remains true regardless of whether the research the NIH funded was the actual cause of the pandemic.

          If it turns out that the house burned down because of faulty wiring in the garage, that doesn’t exonerate Fauci and the NIH from being caught red-handed in the garage playing with matches and kerosene. Having funded dangerous research in a lab with a terrible safety record and ties to the Chinese military is all the evidence we should need to see him removed from office.

          Why hasn’t he been kicked to the curb already?

    A research article written by WIV scientists, “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus”, for example, qualifies as gain-of-function and was clearly a product of NIH-funding.

    Ebright insists that the research can be classified as gain-of-function under a number of different definitions, including those found in two pieces of Department of Health and Human Services guidance on the subject.

    The first details the Obama administration’s 2014 decision to halt domestic gain-of-function research, which it defines as that which “may be reasonably anticipated to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and/or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route.”

    1. The paper drafted by WIV scientists clearly states that the underlying research was funded by, among other entities, the National Institutes of Health. The NIH’s own database of grantees lists this research and confirms that over $660,000 was spent supporting it.

      Fauci appears to have been, at best, mistaken while sparring with Senator Paul on Tuesday. At worst, he was playing tenuous word games meant to deceive.

      For another perspective.

      1. ThomasD

        Given his role at NAID being ‘mistaken’ is not defense.

  16. fafalone

    The link to the Holmes et al. preprint on origins is wrong; it’s pointing to the local computer instead of an internet site.

    You can find it here: https://zenodo.org/record/5112546

    1. fafalone

      I already see one problem with that paper…

      “There is no epidemiological link to any other locality in Wuhan,
      including the BSL-4 campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) located south of the Yangtze and the subject of considerable speculation”

      Dr. Shi Zheng-li, the lab director, said they conducted their coronavirus research in their BSL2 and 3 labs, not 4. Their level 4 lab was only used after the outbreak began, for SARS-CoV-2. The other lab is located further north, closer to the clusters.

      Shi Zheng-li Q&A with Science Magazine:
      “The coronavirus research in our laboratory is conducted in BSL-2 or BSL-3 laboratories.
      After the BSL-4 laboratory in our institute has been put into operation, in accordance with the management regulations of BSL-4 laboratory, we have trained the scientific researchers in the BSL-4 laboratory using the low-pathogenic coronaviruses as model viruses, which aims to prepare for conducting the experimental activities of highly pathogenic microorganisms. After the COVID-19 outbreak, our country has stipulated that the cultivation and the animal infection experiments of SARS-CoV-2 should be carried out in BSL-3 laboratory or above. Since the BSL-3 laboratories in our institute do not have the hardware conditions to conduct experiments on non-human primates, and in order to carry out the mentioned research, our institute had applied to the governmental authorities and obtained the qualification to conduct experiments on SARS-CoV-2 for Wuhan P4 laboratory, in which the rhesus monkey animal model, etc. have been carried out. ”

      https://www.sciencemag.org/sites/default/files/Shi%20Zhengli%20Q&A.pdf

    1. mad.casual

      As I said below, any definition that says gain-of-function wasn’t done pretty much says that this virus isn’t novel and functions pretty much the same as any other corona or flu virus.

      Most of their comments are along the line of the mainstream media says Fauci is right, so he must be lying.

      Nobody looking at the actual evidence, except Ken. Funny thing about Ken is I have commented on his posts about the Wuhan lab many times citing virologists who say there is too much genetic difference between COVID-19 and the viruses being experimented with in the Wuhan lab for the former to have been created from the latter, and Ken’s response was to mute me and accuse me of “shitposting”. From his comments above, it’s clear he never bothered to look at my citations.

    To some extent, this controversy is somewhat reminiscent of President Bill Clinton’s notorious sophistic dodge, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

    To some extent, sure. To a much greater extent, Bill Clinton was talking about having lied about getting a blowjob that only two people would know anything about directly. Whereas Fauci is talking about a virus that killed 4 million people. If they were actively trying to avoid gain of function research, they fucked up really, really badly. To the point that, if ever a higher administrator deserved to be fired for a fuck up, this is it.

    1. Fauci should have been fired for his previous lies– lies he admitted to telling. This would be more on the criminal charges side of the coin.

  20. Incredulous

    This is beyond ridiculous. No natural origin for Covid-19 has been found. The WIH is at the very epicenter of a global pandemic and was engaged in gain-of-function research on viruses that are almost identical to Covid-19.. The CCP has engaged in a massive cover up and prevented a full investigation by blocking access to relevant data at the WIH and relevant patient data while silencing anybody (journalists, scientists, medical personnel and citizens on social media) who might provide other evidence. All of this prevents anybody from making the above determination by “an international team of researchers.” And it’s also extremely strong circumstantial evidence that the virus originated at the WIH.

    1. Mike Laursen

      “viruses that are almost identical to Covid-19”

      Not so. They were quite genetically different.

