Columbia, South Carolina, police have charged John Meredith Jennings with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Jennings is a reading interventionist at Longleaf Middle School. Police say Jennings inappropriately touched two girls between 2014 and 2017. One was between 6 and 9 years old in that period and the other was between 10 and 13 years old. Richland School District Two has placed Jennings on leave.