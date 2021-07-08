Brickbat: I Guess You Can Say That

The West Yorkshire, England, police department has agreed to pay street preacher David McConnell £3,250 ($4,500) plus legal fees and other costs to settle a lawsuit for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and human rights violation. McConnell was charged with a hate related public order offense "for preaching on gay rights and abortion," according to The Christian Institute, a nonprofit group that supported him. McConnell was held for six hours before a police sergeant listened to a recording of his preaching and determined what he had said did not violate the law.