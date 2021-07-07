Religion

Ohio Passes Controversial Conscience Clause for Doctors

Opposed by LGBT and pro-choice advocacy groups, the measure allows doctors to refuse to perform treatments on moral grounds

|

ibphotos580007
(imageBROKER/Andy Dean/Newscom)

Last week, Ohio Republican Gov. Mark DeWine signed Ohio's budget into law with a controversial "conscience clause" intact. This provision gives medical practitioners the freedom to refuse medical services that violate their "moral, ethical, or religious beliefs."

The conscience clause is opposed by some progressive and pro-choice organizations, who argue that it will make it more difficult for LGBT people and women seeking contraceptives or abortions to get the medical care they desire.

The provision reads: "Notwithstanding any conflicting provision of the Revised Code, a medical practitioner, health care institution, or health care payer has the freedom to decline to perform, participate in, or pay for any health care service which violates the practitioner's, institution's, or payer's conscience as informed by the moral, ethical, or religious beliefs or principles held by the practitioner, institution, or payer." 

It also specifies that "exercise of the right of conscience is limited to conscience-based objections to a particular health care service," as opposed to protecting practitioners who object to serving a patient entirely. 

At a news conference last Thursday, DeWine said, "I think we have to respect people's rights and people's abilities to make those decisions." He said the conscience clause "simply puts in statute what the practice has been anyways. Let's say the doctor is against abortion, the doctor is not doing abortion. If there's other things that maybe a doctor has a conscience problem with, it gets worked out, somebody else does those things." 

Not everyone agrees. 

"This bill would effectively give medical practitioners of all kinds the license to discriminate against patients, including LGBTQ people, denying them medically necessary, often life-saving care," said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David in a statement. "Nobody deserves to be denied medical care for any nonmedical reason. This cruel effort threatens to impact more than 380,000 LGBTQ people in Ohio, one of the largest LGBTQ populations in the country." 

LGBT advocacy organization Equality Ohio, along with Planned Parenthood Ohio and NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, also stated their opposition and staged a "Not Our Ohio, Not Our Budget" protest against the measure last Tuesday.

Similar conscience protections already exist at the federal level for health programs and research receiving federal funding.

Ella Lubell is the summer 2021 Burton C. Gray Memorial Intern at Reason.

  1. ErictheRed

    But you still have to bake the fucking cake, right?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Only in Silicon Valley

      1. Eeyore

        Colorado

      2. Eeyore

        Wouldn’t refusing to perform a procedure someone didn’t need or that was unsafe for them fall under moral reasons? I thought the hippocratic oath fell under moral belief.

        1. Friendly Fascist

          given the trans insurgency into decent American life, I am surprised the Hippocratic Oath is even still considered relevant. if butchering someone to make them mimic the appearance of another gender isn’t harmful, I don’t know what is.

  2. criticaljeff racial theorist

    “life saving care” = “indulge my delusions, or I’ll kill myself”

    1. Well if we can achieve the ultimate progressive vision, if you carve your body up and things… you know, don’t work out as you’d planned, the state will help you kill yourself! It’s a wonderful, compassionate world we can look forward to.

      Take the case of Nathan Verhelst, who died in Belgium in September 2013. Nathan had been born a girl and was given the name Nancy by her parents. She grew up in a family of boys and always felt that her parents preferred her three brothers to her. There was certainly plenty that was strange about the family. After Verhelst’ s death his mother gave an interview to the local media in which she said, ‘When I saw “Nancy” for the first time, my dream was shattered. She was so ugly. I had a phantom birth. Her death does not bother me. I feel no sorrow, no doubt or remorse. We never had a bond. ’

      For reasons that this and other comments make clear, Nancy grew up feeling rejected by her parents and at some stage settled on the idea that things might be better if she was a man. In 2009, in her late thirties, she began taking hormone therapy. Shortly after this, she had a double mastectomy and then a set of surgeries to try to construct a penis.

      In total she had three major sex-change operations between 2009 and 2012. At the end of this process ‘Nathan’, as he then was, reacted to the results. ‘I was ready to celebrate my new birth. But when I looked in the mirror I was disgusted with myself. My new breasts did not match my expectations and my new penis had symptoms of rejection.’ There was significant scarring from all the surgery Verhelst had undergone, and he was clearly deeply unhappy in his new body. There is a photograph of Verhelst as ‘Nathan’ on a sparsely populated Belgian beach. He is squinting from the sunlight as he looks into the camera. Despite the tattoos covering part of his chest the scarring from the mastectomy is still visible. In a photo from another occasion he is lying on a bed in shoes and a suit, looking uncomfortable in his body.

      The life that Nathan had clearly hoped for had not come about, and depression soon followed. So in September 2013, at the age of 44 – only a year after the last sex-change procedure – Verhelst was euthanized by the state. In his country of birth euthanasia is legal and the relevant medical authorities in Belgium agreed that Verhelst could be euthanized due to ‘unbearable psychological suffering ’.

      1. mad.casual

        Verhelst was euthanized by the state.

        Being clear, Verhelst neither wanted nor accepted this ‘treatment’ correct? The story seems to suggest or doesn’t clearly rule out that Nathan/Nancy welcomed death and the state simply obliged. I mean, end state-run medicine, but IDK that the story gets significantly better if Verhelst pays the Dutch Dr. Kevorkian out of pocket.

        1. Verhelst requested suicide. The snippet I took doesn’t show that, and the article doesn’t pretend to suggest otherwise. The story (from a biography from Verhelst ximself, if I’m correct) is designed to show the absurdity of our culture:

          A week before the end he held a small party for some friends. Guests reportedly danced and laughed and raised glasses of champagne with the toast ‘To life’. A week later Verhelst made the journey to a university hospital in Brussels and was killed by lethal injection. ‘I do not want to be a monster,’ he said just before he died.

          It is not hard to imagine future generations reading such a story in a spirit of amazement. ‘So the Belgian health service tried to turn a woman into a man, failed and then killed her?’ Hardest of all to comprehend might be the fact that the killing, like the operations that preceded it, was performed not in a spirit of malice or of cruelty, but solely in the spirit of kindness.

          )

        2. I have cited this case before, not in an attempt to impugn transgender people, but quite the opposite: To indicate that these people often deserve compassion and respect.

          But here is a case of someone who went through a wrenching psychological identity crisis, likely brought about by the cruel indifference of her family and felt that a radical gender transformation would fix it. Instead of dealing with the higher level meta issues, she was rushed, without question into a series of possibly botched or substandard surgeries in an attempt to fix something that was bound to not make her (hence him) not feel any better about himself, and when the reality of that was in plain site, he felt he had no choice but to kill himself. To add insult to injury, Verhelst will be included in “suicide statistics” for “transgender people”, which is always done with a cynical suggestion that its their oppression that’s the root cause of their depression, and not the hast in which we indulge their confusion without hesitation which may actually produce results which are infinitely more cruel.

          1. Bob1062

            It’s possible a man having gender reassignment surgery thinks he will be turned into a stunning 18 year old model. Likewise, a woman having the same surgery might think they will be turned into a teen Adonis. If I had implants added and my junk cut off, make no mistake about it, I would be a 59 year old 6 foot tall woman. Not to be insensitive, but there might be some delusional thinking going on.

  3. If healthcare is a right, you can’t refuse to provide it– and that goes all the way down to the individual, not just the institution. End of discussion.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      While some may say it’s a right, that doesn’t impose an obligation on a specific practitioner.

      1. If it’s a right, someone has to provide it to you. It’s not like freedom of speech that you have in the absence of the state. This is a positive right, and positive rights don’t provide themselves.

    2. Longtobefree

      Like the second amendment, the right to healthcare is subject to common sense controls. Not being treated like a slave and forced to do certain work is one of those controls.

  4. Mickey Rat

    This is controversial because of the pro-abortion (it is ridiculous to call them “pro-choice” on this issue) and the Trans Activists totalitarian stance on what they want.

  5. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

    So doctors in Ohio will be able to refuse treating Covid patients who refused to get vaccinated?

    1. yes.

      Doctors back denial of treatment for smokers and the obese
      This article is more than 9 years old
      Survey finds 54% of doctors think the NHS should have the right to withhold non-emergency treatment

      1. A majority of doctors support measures to deny treatment to smokers and the obese, according to a survey that has sparked a row over the NHS’s growing use of “lifestyle rationing”.

        Some 54% of doctors who took part said the NHS should have the right to withhold non-emergency treatment from patients who do not lose weight or stop smoking. Some medics believe unhealthy behaviour can make procedures less likely to work, and that the service is not obliged to devote scarce resources to them.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      It also specifies that “exercise of the right of conscience is limited to conscience-based objections to a particular health care service,” as opposed to protecting practitioners who object to serving a patient entirely.

      Right there. In the article.

    3. Oh, and side note, suggesting “treatment” of COVID patients might get you unpersoned from the internets.

      Vaccination is the ONLY “treatment”.

    4. Mother's Lament

      “So doctors in Ohio will be able to refuse treating Covid patients who refused to get vaccinated?”

      Because not getting a poorly-tested cytotoxic mRNA vaccine is exactly the same thing as demanding to be castrated or having a limb amputated to indulge a fetish.

  6. Idaho Bob

    “This bill would effectively give medical practitioners of all kinds the license to discriminate against patients, including LGBTQ people, denying them medically necessary, often life-saving care,”

    Is this implying medical professionals will deny care simply because someone is LGBTQ? Or are they claiming specific procedures will be denied?

  7. Rich

    The conscience clause is opposed by some progressive and pro-choice organizations, who argue that it will make it more difficult for … people … to get the medical care they desire.

    Indeed, what better way to get the care you desire than by forcing an unwilling provider?

  8. Jerryskids

    Perhaps some day we may get to the point where we recognize freedom of association as a basic human right and that engaging in commerce does not abrogate that right. I realize that “gentleman farmers”, the landed aristocracy, looked down upon tradesmen as only one step removed from the peasantry, people that were forced to work for a living, and therefore beneath contempt, but maybe some day we’ll be willing to grant that even poor people should have rights. Not as many rights as our moral and intellectual superiors, of course – let’s not be absurd – but perhaps more rights than they currently have bestowed upon them through the magnanimity of their betters.

    1. ThomasD

      “Perhaps some day we may get to the point where we recognize freedom of association as a basic human right and that engaging in commerce does not abrogate that right. ”

      Perhaps some day we will reach the point that a Reason writer will celebrate legal recognition of this principle. Not write a nail biting milquetoast recitation of a few details.

  9. buckleup

    The left’s objection to it is that they believe you are a cog in the wheel of society and if you don’t do what they tell you then you have failed their loyalty test and may be shunned or worse. Left democrats don’t believe in rights except to extend them to privileged castes.

    In the meantime you bet they want to force medical practitioners to perform abortions and give young people harmful drugs. This law is a good first step to deny the violent left what they want.

  10. mad.casual

    The conscience clause is opposed by some progressive and pro-choice organizations, who argue that it will make it more difficult for LGBT people and women seeking contraceptives or abortions to get the medical care they desire.

    ORLY? No gay doctors who would deny care to conservatives? No ‘both sides!’?

    1. ThomasD

      Dr. Gay M.D.: “Mr. Conservatard I’m going to have to advise you to seek treatment from someone else, as I do not think I can provide adequate care to someone I do not agree with.”

      Mr. Conservatard: “Well, ok. Thanks for your honesty.”

  11. Eeyore

    Wouldn’t refusing to perform a procedure someone didn’t need or that was unsafe for them fall under moral reasons? I thought the hippocratic oath fell under moral belief.

  12. Longtobefree

    Ohio population 2020 – 11,799,448
    Claimed LGBTQ population – 380,000
    0.3% should be able to dictate the work done by others, just like they are slaves? I think not.

