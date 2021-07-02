Climate Change

To Stop Climate Change Americans Must Cut Energy Use by 90 Percent, Live in 640 Square Feet, and Fly Only Once Every 3 Years, Says Study

Researchers admit there are absolutely no current examples of low-energy societies providing a decent living standard for their citizens.

|

BulbdreamstimeKristofbellens
(Kristofbellens/Dreamstime)

In order to save the planet from catastrophic climate change, Americans will have to cut their energy use by more than 90 percent and families of four should live in housing no larger than 640 square feet. That's at least according to a team of European researchers led by University of Leeds sustainability researcher Jefim Vogel. In their new study, "Socio-economic conditions for satisfying human needs at low energy use," in Global Environmental Change, they calculate that public transportation should account for most travel. Travel should, in any case, be limited to between 3,000 to 10,000 miles per person annually.

Vogel and his colleagues set themselves the goal of figuring out how to "provide sufficient need satisfaction at much lower, ecologically sustainable levels of energy use." Referencing earlier sustainability studies they argue that human needs are sufficiently satisfied when each person has access to the energy equivalent of 7,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per capita. That is about how much energy the average Bolivian uses. Currently, Americans use about 80,000 kWh annually per capita. With respect to transportation and physical mobility, the average person would be limited to using the energy equivalent of 16–40 gallons of gasoline per year. People are assumed to take one short- to medium-haul airplane trip every three years or so.

In addition, food consumption per capita would vary depending on age and other conditions, but the average would be 2,100 calories per day. While just over 10 percent of the world's people are unfortunately still undernourished, the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that the daily global average food supply now stands at just under 3,000 calories per person. Each individual is allocated a new clothing allowance of nine pounds per year, and clothes may be washed 20 times annually. The good news is that everyone over age 10 is permitted a mobile phone and each household can have a laptop.

How do Vogel and his colleagues arrive at their conclusions? First, they assert that "globally, large reductions in energy use are required to limit global warming to 1.5°C."  The 1.5°C temperature increase limit they cite derives from the 2015 Paris Agreement in which signatories agreed to hold "the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

To achieve that goal, the researchers focus on what they call provisioning factors, which are intermediary institutions that people use to satisfy their needs. Provisioning factors that affect the amount of energy a society uses include public service, public health coverage, access to electricity and clean fuels, democratic quality, income equality, economic growth, and extractivism. These provisioning factors are the basis for providing sufficient human needs such as nourishment, drinking water, sanitation access, basic education, and a minimum income, all of which help secure the basic need of healthy life expectancy.

In order to stay below the 1.5°C temperature increase threshold, they cite earlier research that calculated that the average person should be limited to using annually as little as 18 gigajoules (equivalent to 136 gallons of gasoline or 5,000 kWh) of total energy, but allocated more generously for their study a cap of 27 gigajoules (equivalent to 204 gallons of gasoline or 7,500 kWh) annually. They then checked to see if any country in the world had met their definition of decent living standards using that amount of energy per capita. "No country in the world accomplishes that—not even close," admitted Vogel in an accompanying press release.

Vogel and his colleagues are undaunted by the fact that there are absolutely no examples of low-energy societies providing decent living standards—as defined by the researchers themselves—for their citizens. So they proceed to jigger the various provisioning factors until they find that what is really needed is a "more fundamental transformation of the political-economic regime." That fundamental transformation includes free government-provided high-quality public services in areas such as health, education, and public transport.

"We also found that a fairer income distribution is crucial for achieving decent living standards at low energy use," said co-author Daniel O'Neill, from Leeds' School of Earth and Environment. "To reduce existing income disparities, governments could raise minimum wages, provide a Universal Basic Income, and introduce a maximum income level. We also need much higher taxes on high incomes, and lower taxes on low incomes."

Two things that humanity for sure doesn't need according to the study are economic growth or the continued extraction of natural resources such as oil, coal, gas, or minerals. Vogel concluded: "In short, we need to abandon economic growth in affluent countries, scale back resource extraction, and prioritize public services, basic infrastructures and fair income distributions everywhere." He added, "In my view, the most promising and integral vision for the required transformation is the idea of degrowth—it is an idea whose time has come."

The researchers' assertion that "large reductions in energy use are required" is actually a non sequitur because it is not energy use per se that is contributing to man-made global warming, but the emissions of carbon dioxide associated with the burning of fossil fuels. In fact, when they set their 27-gigajoule per capita threshold, they specifically ruled out "speculative" technological progress. However, transitioning to no-carbon energy sources such as nuclear, wind, and solar power would solve the problem without forcing humanity to go on the ridiculously strict energy diet they call for.

Founder of the ecomodernist Breakthrough Institute Ted Nordhaus was correct when he argued, "The utopian dreams of those who wish to radically reorganize the world to stop climate change are not a plausible global future." The far better course for addressing the problem of climate change (and many others) is for humanity to aim for a high-energy planet. Instead of energy abstinence and degrowth, ecomodernists call for a "massive expansion of energy systems, primarily carried out in the rapidly urbanizing global South, in combination with the rapid acceleration of clean energy innovation."

Developing a high-energy planet will spur economic growth and innovation, helping to provide for all of the human needs that concern Vogel and his colleagues. Instead of trying to force Americans to live on the amount of energy currently available to Bolivians, the goal should be to enable people in energy-starved poor countries to gain access to energy supplies currently enjoyed by average Americans.

Disclosure: I have had the pleasure of attending several Breakthrough Dialogues and participating in discussions where I made the case that supporters of free markets are natural ecomodernists.

NEXT: Wisconsin Votes To Exempt Hair Braiders From Occupational Licensing Law

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. TrickyVic (old school)

    “”the average person would be limited to using the energy equivalent of 16–40 gallons of gasoline per year.””

    Congratulations comrades, you gasoline allowance has increased from 16 a month to 40 a year.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost

      “Congratulations comrades, you gasoline allowance has increased from 16 a month to 40 a year.”

      ++ Good.

      I could, actually, do “okay” on well less than forty gallons a year. But it is because 1) neither my wife or myself work, and 2) our main mode of transportation is a plug-in hybrid, which, since used mostly locally (within twenty-five miles or so), gets by on about two gallons a month.
      But no, I am not selling my Jeep anyway: a Prius sucks on desert trails.

  2. Vulgar Madman

    My study says that greenies can go eat shit.

    1. ^^^
      THIS.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      That may soon be the only course (!) available, if they get their way.

  3. buckleup

    Their conclusion is turn everyone into a neo marxist troglodytes. Great.

    I would think a self proclaimed libertarian magazine would refute this nonsense, but my expectations were not met.

  4. Chumby

    Climate tsar John Kerry is leading the way.

  5. Political McGuffin

    You forgot the asterisk for party members and loyalists.

  6. CindyF

    Once the author of these studies and those that believe those actions will make a difference start living in such a manner, I’ll look at their opinions a little more closely. Until then, f’off!

    If they really believed this b.s., J. Kerry, A. Gore, and others would sell their houses, boats, cars and planes, and live in grass huts.

  7. MollyGodiva

    So 30 years ago the Rs claimed that there was not enough evidence that climate change was real. Then 15 years ago they just denied it outright, now they are claiming it is just too hard of a problem to solve.
    I say screw it. I am just fine flying once every 3 years and living in a small apartment. I will also happily cut my energy use. It is the price we pay for not dealing with the issue when we had a change. Had we tacked this in the 90s, we would already have mostly phased out coal/NG power, gas cars, and all have solar panels on our roofs.

    1. I am just fine flying once every 3 years and living in a small apartment.

      I am fine with you living with these conditions as well.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      “I am just fine flying once every 3 years and living in a small apartment. I will also happily cut my energy use.”

      Fine. Do it. Don’t demand it from me.

    3. TrickyVic (old school)

      No one is stopping you from doing that now.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir

      And solar tech wasn’t nearly as mature or efficient in the ’90s as it is now. That came from piggybacking on improvements in the semiconductor sector.

    5. TrickyVic (old school)

      I like to point to the ice age as an example of climate change.
      I also like to point to the ice age when people try to say humans are the cause.

      1. ^^^
        THIS, TOO.

        1. TrickyVic (old school)

          The fallacy of many who believe it is only man made is that the natural climate of this planet is one that supports human life.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir

        Well, um…Mastodons! Yeah, mastodons! Small paleolithic human tribes killed mastodons by the trillions, and their body heat was the only thing staving off the cold! Without mastodon body mass, the Earth became a giant ice cube, floating in space!

        1. TrickyVic (old school)

          Mastodons and their farting ways.

      3. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2005/mar/06/environment.theobserver

        How prehistoric farmers saved us from new Ice Age

        We need to send “The Arnold” Terminator-Dude-Extraordinaire back to the end of the last ice age and KILL all the newly budding rice farmers, so that we can all FREEZE to death in a NEW Ice Age, as Gaia intended, dammit!

        1. TrickyVic (old school)

          The idea that ancient farming may have had an impact on Earth’s climate was given a cautious welcome by Professor Paul Valdes, an expert on ancient climate change based at Bristol University.

          ‘This is a very interesting idea,’ he told The Observer. ‘However, there are other good alternative explanations to explain the fluctuations that we see in temperature and greenhouse gas levels at this time. For example, other gases interact with methane and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and changes in levels of these could account for these increases in greenhouse gases.’

          1. TrickyVic (old school)

            From your link.

          2. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/09/180906141507.htm
            Ancient farmers spared us from glaciers but profoundly changed Earth’s climate

            “…shows that without this human influence, by the start of the Industrial Revolution, the planet would have likely been headed for another ice age.”

            I wonder what happens to your funding as a researcher if your results consistently say “Don’t worry, be happy, the sky is NOT falling”?

            1. Chumby

              We know what happens to researchers when their predictions fail. They get refunded.

    6. Mike Laursen

      “families of four should live in housing no larger than 640 square feet.”

      That means you personal apartment would be 160 square feet. The recommended minimum size for a prison cell is 70 square feet, so you’d be living like a prison boss, I guess:

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prison_cell#Description

      1. TrickyVic (old school)

        Some apartments in NYC are smaller with more people. Of course you get all the sites NYC has to offer for the inconvenience. What are these guys offering? They probably and not factoring in any energy costs for entertainment in their utopian city. Who wants to live there?

    7. Chumby

      Are you currently carbon neutral?

      1. TrickyVic (old school)

        Is that like high fiber?

        1. Chumby

          I like calling out CAGW worshippers that haven’t changed their lifestyle to one that is carbon neutral. Molly’s “I will…” suggests she has not made this change. Would be interesting to learn whether Ron is a carbon polluter.

    8. Mike Laursen

      Your once every three years flight would be in a cabin full of people who only wash their clothes twenty times a year. I guess perfume sales would take off.

      1. JesseAz

        You think the government can shoot unarmed veterans for trespassing. Would hate to see what you think they can do for excess energy consumption.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)

        No energy allowance to produce perfume. Skunk is the natural way to go.

    9. Jefferson's Ghost

      If we (my wife and myself) lived in a 640 square foot apartment, my cats would revolt. Violently. So, no. Besides, where would I fit my guitars, banjos, mandolins, stereo equipment, woodworking tools, model railway, guns, antiques, and artwork?

      1. Longtobefree

        Well, since you own guns, you will be among those not permitted to exist in this utopian future, so no worries.

    10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      No one denies climate change. It’s been changing for billions of years.

      What I deny is that humans are responsible for much of it.

      * The alarmunists don’t believe it themselves. Obama bought a $14.5M mansion three feet above sea level. Obviously he doesn’t believe in sea level rise. Examples abound if you open your eyes.

      * 415 ppm CO2 is not even close to any kind of tipping point, since it was 6000 ppm during the dinosaur age and didn’t tip it into Venus-style runaway warming.

      * If I believed, really truly believed, that the Earth was just 12/10/8 years from a tipping point, I’d be on the nuclear power bandwagon. Yet almost all alarmunists think a few accidents from nuclear are a poor alternative to wiping out all life.

      * Alarmunists have lied about every thing they can. Not even Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, and Mao have lied as much.

      * Every single Alarmunist climate model has failed. Not a single one can even predict the last 30 years correctly. Why does anyone think they can predict the next 100 better?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        Failed alarmunist predictions:

        https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/04/26/failed-climate-predictions/

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        Failed alarmunist models:

        https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/17/friday-funny-hottest-decade-evah-showyourstipes-ed_hawkins/

      3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        4.5 billion years of CO2:

        https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/26/a-global-context-for-man-made-climate-concerns/

      4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        18,000 years of climate records:

        https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/29/climate-and-human-civilization-over-the-last-18000-years-2/

      5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        In short, alarmunists are full of shit.

  8. In order to save the planet from catastrophic climate change, Americans will have to cut their energy use by more than 90 percent and families of four should live in housing no larger than 640 square feet. That’s at least according to a team of European researchers led by University of Leeds sustainability researcher Jefim Vogel. In their new study, “Socio-economic conditions for satisfying human needs at low energy use,” in Global Environmental Change, they calculate that public transportation should account for most travel. Travel should, in any case, be limited to between 3,000 to 10,000 miles per person annually.

    With exemptions, of course.

  9. MP

    I’m sure the first thing the people in Portland did Tuesday was turn off the air conditioning.

    1. IceTrey

      They don’t have air conditioning.

      1. ThomasD

        Some do, some don’t My previous house, in northern Idaho, had central AC. Of course, we used it about twice a year, and mostly to make sure it still worked.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir

    Just another “study” that finds communism is the answer.

  11. Perhaps a long, detailed article about the tens of thousands of predictions the environmentalists have made about Global Warming Climate Change and gotten wrong is in order.

    1. You know, like how in 2004, they said that by 2020, Britain’s climate would be “Siberian”.

      How in 2008 we had “96 months to save the world”.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        It’s amazing we’ve survived the cold this long, with the ice age that started in the ’70s.

        1. ThomasD

          The Great Lakes are only 15,000 years old. Left by the retreat of the last continental ice sheet. And were substantially higher until an ice dam on the St. Lawrence gave way about 12,500 years ago.

          Pretty sure nobody was burning fossil fuels back then.

          The really amazing part is that current estimates say, absent another ice age, the lakes will be gone within the next 5,000 years as the ground below them rebounds from the reduced mass above.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      You’d have to go back in time and kill Baby HitBailey to get that.

    3. You know, like these doozies from “authoritative sources”.

      UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

      Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.

      He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.

      Ten years! Only ten years! We’re 22 years past our ten years!

      1. UNEP is working toward forming a scientific plan of action by the end of 1990, and the adoption of a global climate treaty by 1992. In May, delegates from 103 nations met in Nairobi, Kenya – where UNEP is based – and decided to open negotiations on the treaty next year.

        Nations will be asked to reduce the use of fossil fuels, cut the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases such as methane and fluorocarbons, and preserve the rain forests.

        ″We have no clear idea about the ecological minimum of green space that the planet needs to function effectively. What we do know is that we are destroying the tropical rain forest at the rate of 50 acres a minute, about one football field per second,″ said Brown.

    4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      I pointed to a page of such failures above.

      https://reason.com/2021/07/02/to-stop-climate-change-americans-must-cut-energy-use-by-90-percent-live-in-640-square-feet-and-fly-only-once-every-3-years-says-study/#comment-8977716

  12. BYODB

    It’s a wonder that these types so brazenly tell people they are going to fuck them over as hard as North Korea, and people applaud the suggestion.

  13. I eat organically grown nuts and seeds (plus the occasional bird egg or two) and live in an ambient-temperature hole in the crotch of a tree. It is incumbent on YOU energy pig-hogs to save the planet, dammit! I am washing my paws of you planet-ravaging MONSTERS!!!

    (Al Gore tells me that I am GOOD squirrel, and lets me eat some of His rare, Most Precious, and probably-dwindling supply of nuts, in return for my sacrifices… So there’s that… I bet Al Gore does NOT do that for ye energy-pigs! So at least I have my smug self-satisfaction to help me get by, unlike YOU!).

    1. Chumby

      Do you switch accounts or have multiple devices?

  14. Forgive me if I literally ignore everything these idiots say.

  15. Why do the Watermelons hate trees and want to take away all their food?

  16. Rob Misek

    I guess there’s no benefit to being rich in such a scenario.

  17. Ken Shultz

    “Researchers admit there are absolutely no current examples of low-energy societies providing a decent living standard for their citizens.”

    The appropriate term for people who are willing to make huge sacrifices in their standard of living for a cause–without any clear indication of whether their sacrifices will make any significant difference is “religious fanatic” or “suicide bomber”.

    Two questions that matter:

    1) How much will we need to sacrifice in GDP per capita before the temperature starts to fall?

    2) How much will we need to sacrifice in GDP per capita before falling temperatures make a difference?

    People who are willing to make any sacrifice–no matter how high–are either fighting for their lives or behaving irrationally. If you’re willing to sacrifice your standard of living for ecology, others, or future generations, you should be free to do so. You should not be free to use the coercive power of government to inflict your religious beliefs on the rest of us.

    You should be free to persuade other people to convert to your religion! And why not treat your apocalyptical ecology like a religion? Persuade other people to share your religious beliefs. That’s how Jesus, the Buddha, Zoroastrianism, and Justin Bieber got started.

    1. All presuming the temperature is rising solely due to human activity.

      1. Ken Shultz

        Well, we need to assume it’s due to human activity because if it isn’t, then we might not be able to do anything about it–and that’s unpossible.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)

        It’s a grift to redistribute wealth. Just look at the new green deal. If you remove all the wealth redistribute and leave just pro green energy, They wouldn’t vote for it.

  18. John C. Randolph

    If the greentards want to go freeze in the dark to prove their moral superiority, that’s their prerogative. If they bitch at me for not doing so, they can go fuck themselves.

    -jcr

  19. Ken Shultz

    Also, considering all the headlines about UFOs (UAPs, potato, po-tah-to)–especially the one that showed no apparent heat plume despite being captured with thermal imaging–maybe we should be trying to contact these UAP’s and asking them for help.

    One of the Navy pilots I saw interviewed on TV said that he saw the UAPs–almost every day–for years. If they’re that easy to find, and they have something like cold fusion that lets them accelerate like we can’t–without creating any kind of heat (much less burning fossil fuels)–maybe they can save us with a little technology.

    Sound crazy? Of course it is!

    But I’d rather we spent a billion dollars trying to contact UAPs than squander our standard of living on Green New Deal programs that we know won’t make any difference anyway.

    1. ThomasD

      “One of the Navy pilots I saw interviewed on TV said that he saw the UAPs–almost every day–for years.”

      Sounds more like he found Hank’s stash of blotter.

      1. Ken Shultz

        I don’t see any reason to doubt what he says he saw, or, i.e., just because I can’t explain what he saw, doesn’t mean he didn’t see it.

    2. TrickyVic (old school)

      Bezos fusion project.

      https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57512229

      An example of capitalism helping greener energy.

  20. Longtobefree

    Or we could just ignore the madmen and go about our lives until they actually try to implement any of this insanity. Then we can put all the believers on an island without electricity and forget about them some more.

    1. Longtobefree

      This is from so long ago I lost the citation:
      Adviser Daniel Patrick Moynihan, notable as a Democrat in the administration, urged the administration to initiate a worldwide system of monitoring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, decades before the issue of global warming came to the public’s attention.
      There is widespread agreement that carbon dioxide content will rise 25 percent by 2000, Moynihan wrote in a September 1969 memo.
      “This could increase the average temperature near the earth’s surface by 7 degrees Fahrenheit,” he wrote. “This in turn could raise the level of the sea by 10 feet. Goodbye New York. Goodbye Washington, for that matter.”
      Wrong then (1969), wrong now (2021). “Widespread” agreement does not constitute truth; see flat earth.
      I was taught that carbon dioxide was necessary for plant life; has that changed?

      1. Longtobefree

        I only wish he had been right; the USA would be a better place without NY & DC.

Please to post comments