Brickbat: Don't Take Your Guns to School
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled school employees may carry guns on the job only if they have "satisfactorily completed an approved basic peace-officer training program" or have "20 years experience as a peace officer." The ruling overturns a Madison Local School District policy that allowed school employees to carry guns at work if they had a concealed carry license and had passed active-shooter response training, a background check, and a mental health exam.