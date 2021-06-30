Joe Biden

The Stealthy Economic Radicalism of Biden's Boring Presidency

Even the president's most entrenched political opposition cannot seem to find much to engage or enrage. 

(Sipa USA/Newscom)

In the half a year that Joe Biden has been president, it has become something approaching conventional wisdom that he is a boring politician, running a boring presidency that is focused on enacting boring policies. Even his most entrenched political opposition cannot seem to find much to engage or enrage. 

A recent Atlantic article on the downturn in conservative publishing, for example, noted that it has been hard for right of center authors and editors to turn Biden into the sort of villain who moves books, and that his "relative dullness is his superpower." Similarly, a report in Axios this week declared that the "boring news cycle" had led to a downturn for partisan media. Opposition outlets usually see a boost when a new president from the opposing party settles in the White House; this time, that hadn't happened. "While the Biden administration has seen plenty of debate over policy," the Axios report said, "economics and a crisis at the border, personality-based controversy has largely been absent." 

Biden, in this narrative, is boring. And unless you are a wonk engaged in the minutiae of policy debate—how big is the output gap? Is the federal unemployment insurance bonus slowing the recovery? How much should we worry about inflation?—his policies are boring too. 

This is fair enough, in some ways: Compared to Donald Trump, who specialized in intemperate outbursts, bizarre personal fixations, and Twitter provocations perfectly calibrated to drive his opponents mad, Biden's presidential persona is a cloud of calm. But those pesky policy debates are, in fact, worth engaging, even if Biden has soft-sold their likely consequences. 

Consider Biden's big social-spending proposal, the American Families Plan, which promises a vast expansion of welfare spending that would put a majority of Americans on federal benefits—even when the economy is strong and the country is not in crisis. In a new working paper, the Hoover Institution's John F. Cogan and Daniel Heil find that the plan would add more than 6 million households, and more than 21 million Americans, to federal entitlement rolls—pushing the percentage of non-elderly American households receiving such entitlements past the 50 percent mark. Outside of possibly the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 for which data is not yet available, they write, "this would be the first time in U.S. history that a majority of working age households are federal entitlement recipients." Biden wants to make a majority of prime age American households (even more) dependent on federal largesse, a sea-change in the relationship between individuals and the federal government. But I suppose that's boring in comparison to some crazy presidential tweet. 

Then there are Biden's tax plans which, even according to center-left analysts, would ultimately raise taxes on 60 percent of taxpayers — and possibly an even larger percentage of the middle class. This is in spite of Biden's repeated claims that no one making less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes. In theory, Biden keeps this pledge by raising taxes on corporations, not individuals. But even left-leaning economists agree that individuals eventually end up bearing some of that burden…but ah, sorry, I'm being boring again. 

Meanwhile, Biden's budget, if enacted in full with both the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan (his infrastructure proposal), would result in fewer jobs and a smaller economy after a decade, according to an estimate from the Tax Foundation

The point is that these sorts of plans, with their tax rate adjustments and opaque spending buckets and bureaucratic implementation schemes might seem boring—but if enacted, they will have serious consequences for both individual livelihoods and the broader economy in the relatively near future. 

The putative boringness of Biden's presidency has at least one real upside: Under the last few presidents, and Trump in particular, too many Americans have become raging political obsessives, viewing far too much of life through the lens of national politics. During the pandemic, as states shut down economic activities and a considerable amount of social life moved into highly politicized online spaces, that tendency only increased. America, or at least Extremely Online America, got the Facebook and Twitter version of cabin fever. 

Thankfully, as the pandemic ebbs and states reopen, that seems to be subsiding at least a little, which is one reason why partisan media has hit a slump. There is something genuinely healthy about turning away from vicious online political squabbling as a central mode of living. 

At the same time, that turn should not become a vehicle for a highly partisan, highly ideological overhaul of federal power. There is a stealth economic radicalism hidden by Biden's boring nature, and his very boringness has become a kind of strategic tool. Part of the problem, of course, is that too many Republicans, still entranced by the dying embers of Trump's presidency, are not all that interested in Biden's economic agenda. There is a deep failure on the part of the broader GOP, both its voters and its elected representatives, to engage productively on these issues. The GOP is engaged on the culture war, but not on the vast economic transformation that Biden is proposing. 

If anything, Republicans are actively looking for ways to endorse parts of Biden's agenda. Under Trump, Republicans endorsed precursors to many of the policies that Biden is now proposing. To the extent that Biden's economic agenda is meeting serious opposition it is from centrist economists long associated with the Democratic party. But wonky intraparty arguments about macroeconomic policy are, I suppose, the definition of boring politics. 

Boring, however, is not the same as irrelevant or unimportant or inconsequential. On the contrary, under the current president, the opposite is true. You may not be interested in Joe Biden. But the president, through his policies, is very much interested in you. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir

    Biden’s presidential persona is a cloud of calm increasing dementia.

    FTFY.

    1. As much as I wanted Kamala Harris to win the 2024 election, now I’m willing to wait until 2028 just so Biden can serve two terms and prove his haters wrong.

      #BidenIsAsSharpAsEver

  2. The Stealthy Economic Radicalism of Biden’s Boring Presidency

    Stealthy? Lol? Is this where we claim what was clearly detailed on his campaign website was hidden from the view of normal people and therefore you can’t blame us for voting for it?

  3. Biden’s presidential persona is a cloud of calm.

    Ok, I suppose that would be… one way of describing it.

    1. JesseAz

      his mind is definitely clouded, but more of thoughts of which ice cream he gets that day or pudding.

  4. “In the half a year that Joe Biden has been president, it has become something approaching conventional wisdom that he is a boring politician, running a boring presidency that is focused on enacting boring policies.”

    If an economy in which billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch can prosper is considered “boring,” then maybe being “exciting” is overrated.

    #LibertariansForBiden

  5. Inquisitive Squirrel

    Is this the kind of “conventional wisdom” that only resides around the beltway? Cause the rest of us don’t believe this at all.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    WHAT ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN? WHY WON’T THE LAMESTREAM MEDIA COVER HUNTER BIDEN AND HIS LAPTOP?

    1. Vulgar Madman

      You make excellent points. Did you finally sober up?

    2. Inquisitive Squirrel

      It’s funny how much this isn’t the own you think it is.

  7. If Biden were a republican, the news cycle would be 24/7 coverage of how crazy and senile he is.

    1. My favorite part about the media coverage of Biden is how they pretend nothing is wrong.

      Oh, speaking of which, Glen Greenwald who should be editor in chief of Reason.

    2. Tony

      Whining is not a philosophy.

      1. #MeToo

      2. Vulgar Madman

        It’s like the last four years didn’t even happen.

        1. Tony

          I understand that the only people who are allowed to legitimately whine are billionaires, about their tax bill.

          1. Don't look at me!

            #Notmypresident
            #Resist!
            #Impeach!

            1. Tony

              He was impeached twice, and he’s not president anymore, and he’s probably going to prison. Looks like I picked the right team.

  8. Tony

    Yeah, Republicans can only seem to get their hooks in the argument when they’re going after Kamala Harris or Stacey Abrams or people like that. You know, naggers.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      Those two aren’t even real Americans you know.

      1. Vulgar Madman

        I see you’re still on the fentanyl.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir

          He should up the dose. A lot.

      2. Tony

        Something about them seems… radical.

    2. JesseAz

      When your entire knowledge of what “Republicans” do is Bill Kristol and The Atlantic, this is probably what you actually believe.

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel

        Actually, you hit a pretty poignant nail on the head with this comment.

      2. Tony

        It’s just that I so rarely find myself 100 miles outside of a major city.

    3. mad.casual

      Personally and in fairness, I’m waiting on his next SOTU address so I can find out what the third thing he forgot is before criticizing him.

    4. Inquisitive Squirrel

      Yeah, there’s nothing about Biden that is able to be critiqued. He’s just so perfect.

      I tried, I couldn’t make it through writing that second sentence without laughing.

  9. That’s because the more people talk about his policies the more people will realize 99% of Biden’s policies are the same as Trump’s, so so both sides want to play down that angle

    1. mad.casual

      Also, totally weird how after Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon have pretty decidedly cooperated with the DNC to chase conservative speech from their platforms, the media is unable to find conservative voices speaking out against Biden.

      Gives me hope that, in 2024, they’ll be stupid enough to fail to rig the election *enough*.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Yeah pretty much. That is doubtless one reason why Team Red has leaned so far into the culture war nonsense. Because that is in the 1% where they disagree. But on most of the big important issues, it is a duopoly.

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel

        Sure. It has nothing to do with Team Blue driving the culture war and Team Red finally fighting back.

        Always funny when one team complains about the other team fighting them on their own turf.

  10. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Hmmm, Joe is boring.

    Boring or an egomaniac congenital liar Orange-hued con man?

    Tough call.

    1. JesseAz

      LOL. You actually think Biden is honest in his 36 years in office. You really are a Biden cultist.

  11. Party of science won’t rule out that the Florida Condo collapse may have been caused by Climate Change.

    1. Don't look at me!

      A tall building sitting on sand next to the sea.

    2. Tony

      Why would they rule out something they’re not certain of?

      It is said that sea levels are rising in Florida. The building was built on a beach.

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel

        Wow, this is a stretch of a claim, even for you.

        1. Tony

          What’s your problem with the idea that climate change played a role in this? Do you think climate change might have played a role in record heat in Canada and Washington state?

          Or does it somehow offend your sensibilities to suggest that climate change has any actual effects on the world?

  12. JesseAz

    A recent Atlantic article on the downturn in conservative publishing, for example, noted that it has been hard for right of center authors and editors to turn Biden into the sort of villain who moves books, and that his “relative dullness is his superpower.”

    You know… this statement right here explains everything that is wrong with reason. They care more about personality than the actual policies that effect us. And they push the leftist narrative, The Altantic in this case, instead of reality.

    There has been plenty to mock Biden about from a character standpoint. But his policies were open and clearly stated leading up to the election and now after the election. Only the left and Reason tried gaslighting that Biden was going to act as a Moderate despite his very own campaign website saying otherwise.

    Reason editors are rubes who easily fall for the lies of their cultural bubbles and then project being a rube onto others.

    It is quite laughable.

    1. His presidency is ‘dull’ because CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and pretty much every news organization in the country (what Youtube calls “authoritative sources”) want it portrayed that way.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        It’s dull because Biden is a dull man who is not throwing rhetorical bombs on Twitter for the sake of ‘pwning the cons’ or for the sake of racking up ‘likes’ to flatter his ego.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Because he doesn’t know how.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist

            Maybe not. In this case that’s a good thing.

      2. Tony

        Maybe they’re concerned that giving Republicans any juice might lead to the overthrow of the United States constitution that guarantees their right to do their job.

        1. Inquisitive Squirrel

          The really sad thing is, I think you actually believe this garbage.

          1. Tony

            Oh, I think major news media should have stopped “both sidesing” this shit like two decades ago.

      3. chemjeff radical individualist

        I mean, horror of horrors, there are times now when the news cycle is *not* dominated by presidential tweets.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Totally the fault of the president.

  13. sarcasmic

    If anything, Republicans are actively looking for ways to endorse parts of Biden’s agenda. Under Trump, Republicans endorsed precursors to many of the policies that Biden is now proposing. To the extent that Biden’s economic agenda is meeting serious opposition it is from centrist economists long associated with the Democratic party.

    Republicans used to be the party of economic liberty. Then along came a protectionist buffoon shrouded in a cult of personality, and now those of us who support economic freedom have no where to turn.

    1. sarcasmic

      Or rather the Democrats have long been openly hostile to economic liberty while Republicans pretended to care. Now they don’t even pretend.

    2. Tony

      Sure you do. You can choose to stop believing that ANY regulation at all is inherently evil. You could choose to stop believing that taxes can only go down and never up, while at the same time insisting that government spending be offset with taxes. You can choose to dispense with the untenably radical things you believe vis a vis Democratic economic policy.

      You could do that and simply look at the stock market. Look at how the economy does when Democrats are in power vs. Republicans. Look at the relative lack of major economic crises.

      Define economic freedom as something meaningful and not just as an unthinking handful of absolutist policy requirements and radical assumptions, and you have somewhere to turn.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Translation: Tony wants to stay home with free money.

        1. Tony

          Is that an option? Then fuck yeah, that’s what I’d like to do.

          Only fucking poor suckers think working is a virtue. And they never believe it for the rich. The rich sitting on a yacht all summer is a virtue for them, somehow.

          1. Inquisitive Squirrel

            Arguing to not be a productive member of society is not the strong argument you think it is.

          2. sarcasmic

            How do the rich get rich?

      2. sarcasmic

        When you’re ready to argue with things I actually said then maybe we can have a conversation. Right now you’re as entertaining as JesseAz who I’ve had muted since the feature because available.

  14. Ken Shultz

    “If anything, Republicans are actively looking for ways to endorse parts of Biden’s agenda. Under Trump, Republicans endorsed precursors to many of the policies that Biden is now proposing. To the extent that Biden’s economic agenda is meeting serious opposition it is from centrist economists long associated with the Democratic party”

    Progressive liberaltarians are still suffering from a psychotic break that’s associated with their earlier Trump Derangement Syndrome. They still haven’t come to terms with the realization that their lack of support for Trump is the reason why this outrageous spending is happening and will happen, and their psychosis is effecting their grasp of reality. The latter symptom is screamingly apparent in their enthusiasm for blaming a Republican party for this spending–when the Republicans are powerless to stop the Democrats’ spending.

    Is Suderman aware that the Democrats can and will pass all this spending without a single Republican vote via budget reconciliation? From an intellectual standpoint, I’m sure he is! Somehow, however, that doesn’t translate into blaming the Democrats for that spending. Somehow, all this spending is still the Republicans’ fault–despite the Republicans lacking any means to prevent it or stop it. And despite all this spending being both foreseeable and foreseen, somehow voting for Trump couldn’t possibly have prevented this?!

    As we stand now, it doesn’t look like Biden will get bipartisan support for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal in the Senate. The Republicans were willing to do that instead of a reconciliation bill–not in addition to a reconciliation bill. And Biden’s $3 trillion budget reconciliation bill probably doesn’t have the support of progressive Democrats in the House–because they want a $6 trillion bill. And since the Republicans can’t do anything to stop it through budget reconciliation, why shouldn’t progressive Democrats get as much as they want of whatever they want?

    The most likely outcome with the path of least resistance is Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer giving the progressive Democrats what they want with a $6 trillion reconciliation bill, and that bill will most likely pass through budget reconciliation without any Republican support. Fewer Republicans will vote for that spending than voted to impeach Donald Trump, but it will probably go through over the objections of Republicans and with the full support of Biden and the Democratic leadership.

    If and when that spending goes through without any Republican support, progressive liberaltarians may never be able to live down the profound stupidity of their 2020 bothsideism. There is a map out of that hell, however, with two waypoints on it.

    1) Acknowledge that this budget insanity could have been avoided by voting for Republicans in 2020.

    2) Acknowledge that the most practical and realistic way to put an end to this budget insanity is to vote for Republicans in 2022.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      As we stand now, it doesn’t look like Biden will get bipartisan support for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal in the Senate.

      Is this “bipartisan” bipartisan, or is this “Ken-version-of-bipartisan” bipartisan?

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Somehow, all this spending is still the Republicans’ fault–despite the Republicans lacking any means to prevent it or stop it.

      No, Ken. What Republicans are at fault for, is not making the case against all the spending, and instead focusing on canceling Dr. Seuss, Critical Race Theory, transgender bathrooms, and a bunch of culture war bullshit. They are not making the case against all the spending because, in their hearts, they AGREE with a great deal of it. But they don’t want you figuring that out so they throw a million culture-war squirrels out there hoping you’ll be distracted by those instead.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist

      1) Acknowledge that this budget insanity could have been avoided by voting for Republicans Libertarians in 2020.

      there, fixed it for ya

    4. chemjeff radical individualist

      2) Acknowledge that the most practical and realistic way to put an end to this budget insanity is to vote for Republicans in 2022.

      And that is your main raison d’etre now, Ken. Virtually every argument we are going to see from you, from now until November 2022, is how we all should vote for Republicans. It is sad that you have become such a Team Red fluffer.

  15. Jerryskids

    Of course Biden’s policies are dull and boring and uncontroversial, there’s nobody to make a stink over them. He doesn’t need to argue or explain or persuade, he just announces what he’s going to do and then the Democrats go out and do it and nobody says a peep. Well, nobody that matters anyway, if you say one word against Biden it just means you’re an extremist Nazi homophobic hater, you’re fat and ugly and stupid and nobody likes you. But the press sure as hell ain’t going to make a stink over Biden proposing a six trillion dollar deficit, signing a deal to give Iran our nuclear submarines, selling Texas to the Chinese for 12 bucks, making all of Central America an American territory, fucking a kangaroo at the Washington Zoo, or dropping his trousers and taking a shit on the sideboard in the middle of a state dinner.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      He doesn’t need to argue or explain or persuade, he just announces what he’s going to do and then the Democrats go out and do it and nobody says a peep.

      LOL this is so hilarious. Sure, there’s no difference between Joe Manchin and Elizabeth Warren. They all march lockstep!

Please to post comments