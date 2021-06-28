Brickbat: Who Watches the Watchmen?

In 2020, the Austin, Texas, Office of Police Oversight referred 501 complaints against officers to the Austin Police Department for further investigation. Of those 501, 312 were about alleged officer misconduct during protests following the death of George Floyd. The department investigated 222, or about 71 percent, of the complaints related to protests. Of the 189 complaints that weren't related to the protests, the department investigated just 96, or 51 percent.