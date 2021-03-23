Filibuster

Will Democrats Really Nuke the Filibuster—and What Happens If They Do?

Are Mitch McConnell's threats credible, or is he a paper tiger?

(Illustration: Lex Villena; Senate Democrats, Gage Skidmore)

President Joe Biden's agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill halfway through his first 100 days in office. Biden's supporters fear that if Democrats in Congress don't act soon, they will have squandered their best opportunity to pass such policy priorities as a climate action bill, election legislation, and immigration reform. Supporters are especially frustrated with Senate Democrats for allowing their chamber's Republicans to filibuster bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

The Senate, unlike the House, permits a minority of its members to block bills supported by a majority. Specifically, Rule 22 requires three-fifths of the Senate (60 senators) to vote to end a filibuster by invoking cloture on a bill. To end a filibuster of a proposal to change the Senate's rules, Rule 22 says you need even more votes: two thirds of the senators present and voting. (Normally that's 67 people.) In effect, Republicans can block a final vote on Democratic priorities because the Senate's rules require more votes to end debate on a bill than they do to approve it.

A growing number of Biden's supporters want Senate Democrats to abolish the filibuster through another route: the so-called nuclear option. This is a procedural maneuver senators can use to ignore, circumvent, or otherwise change the Senate's standing rules by a simple majority vote in direct violation of those rules. Basically, they create a new precedent that is inconsistent with Rule 22 but nevertheless supersedes it.

Yet just because Senate Democrats can use the nuclear option to eliminate the filibuster does not guarantee they will do so. Democrats must first secure the votes required to go nuclear before using the maneuver to jump-start Biden's stalled agenda. And their ability to do that is contingent on the actions of individual Democrats and Republicans.

Before 2013, Senate majorities used the nuclear option only rarely. In November of that year, Democrats employed it to abolish the filibuster for all presidential nominations other than Supreme Court justices. In 2017, Republicans used it to abolish the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations. They deployed it again in 2019 to shorten the amount of debate permitted under the rules after the Senate has invoked cloture on a nominee but before a final confirmation vote.

Notwithstanding this increased willingness to use the maneuver, Democrats may not be able to go nuclear in the weeks ahead. Both Sens. Joe Manchin (D–W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D–Ariz.) have both publicly opposed doing away with the filibuster at all. And several other Democrats who might be willing to end the filibuster have not yet publicly committed to doing so via the nuclear option.

These holdouts may believe they benefit from the filibuster. Or they may think that the costs of eliminating the filibuster are greater than those associated with maintaining the Senate's status quo. Regardless of the reason, Democrats need every single Democratic senator, plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, if they are to use the nuclear option successfully in the evenly divided Senate.

Meanwhile, Republicans could retaliate if Democrats abolish the filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) has already threatened that if the Democrats use the nuclear option and the Republicans then take the majority, he could use the maneuver in the future to pass legislative priorities opposed by Democrats. If such threats convince rank-and-file Democrats that it would be harder to achieve their individual goals in a post-nuclear Senate, that may be sufficient to deter Democrats from supporting the nuclear option.

That said, the GOP's past behavior may undermine the credibility of McConnell's threat: Republicans did not retaliate when Democrats used the nuclear option in 2013, and they used it themselves in 2017 and 2019. The specific nature of McConnell's threat may also weaken its deterrent effect: By signaling that a Republican majority would be likely to go nuclear in the future, it could lead Democrats to discount the utility of adhering to the rules in the present.

Notably, McConnell did not threaten immediate retaliation that would impact rank-and-file Democrats if they support going nuclear, beyond vaguely suggesting that doing so could theoretically cost Republican cooperation moving forward. Republicans made similar unspecified threats in 2013, and they were not successful in stopping Democrats from using the nuclear option.

That said, Democrats' expectation of retaliation may temper some senators' willingness to support the nuclear option because the perceived costs of doing so could exceed the benefits they hope to gain. The filibuster's fate is contingent on Democratic senators' cost-benefit calculations—and on Republicans' ability to nudge those calculations in the direction they prefer.

James Wallner is a resident senior fellow at the R Street Institute and a former Senate aide.

  1. Ragnarredbeard
    March.23.2021 at 7:24 am

    “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) has already threatened that if the Democrats use the nuclear option and the Republicans then take the majority, he could use the maneuver in the future to pass legislative priorities opposed by Democrats.”

    Oh please. Mitch McConnell would have to grow a spine first. He had the votes to push things through several times in the past few years and didn’t do it. He’s a big reason why Trump got elected in the first place.

  2. Jerryskids
    March.23.2021 at 7:40 am

    That said, the GOP’s past behavior may undermine the credibility of McConnell’s threat: Republicans did not retaliate when Democrats used the nuclear option in 2013, and they used it themselves in 2017 and 2019.

    I believe that’s called retaliation. Turtleboy warned the Democrats that if they went nuclear it would bite them in the ass, and it did. Turtleboy is on thin ice with Trumpistas right now for being too weak, too unwilling to fight, if he doesn’t retaliate (and even if he does) he’s likely to be gone.

    And don’t get me started on what’s going to have to happen in the House if the Democrats go ahead and replace the certified Republican winner of the Iowa race with the certified Democrat loser after all their hysterics about Trump trying to steal the election. If Republicans re-take the House and don’t immediately go chimpanzee on the Democrat’s asses, there’s going to be a lot of pissed off people.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.23.2021 at 7:46 am

    “it could lead Democrats to discount the utility of adhering to the rules in the present.”

    Like accepting ballots after the election. Haveing governers and judges change election laws, and pushing to overturn the election of a gop house member? Are these rules the (D) might not adhear to?

  4. Longtobefree
    March.23.2021 at 7:52 am

    I am beginning to understand why Pelosi is keeping troops and fences in the capital.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      March.23.2021 at 8:29 am

      And why the troops have to be politically vetted.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.23.2021 at 8:24 am

    Will Democrats Really Nuke the Filibuster—and What Happens If They Do?

    Yes and, no more mean tweets.

  6. Ken Shultz
    March.23.2021 at 8:29 am

    This article is missing McConnell’s latest “scorched earth” threat over the filibuster.

    “In both the House of Representatives and the Senate, a quorum is a simple majority of their respective members”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quorum#United_States

    The important point here is that the Vice President’s vote doesn’t count in the establishment of a quorum, and the Democrats don’t have the votes to establish a quorum without a Republican.

    McConnell can fight to deny the Democrats a quorum on every single vote–and not just on the Green New Deal, gun legislation, etc. The Republicans can deny the Democrats a quorum on every single motion every single day. And it’s not just the quorum the Democrats need to worry about.

    The Republicans can not only use the same rules the Democrats use when they retake the Senate to impose their own legislation but also can use the 44 standing rules of the Senate to deprive the Democrats of the ability to do anything–from taking a roll call much less take a vote.

    This is McConnell’s real threat.

  7. IAdmitIAmCrazy
    March.23.2021 at 8:30 am

    SCOTUS is loath to meddle in supposedly “internal” issues of or between the “political”, the two other branches of government. I am pretty convinced that an “original meaning” reading of the Constitution does not allow for an extra-constitutional super majority as stipulated by Rule XXII. In my humble layman opinion on legal principles, if a text expressly stipulates exceptions to a rule (“majority decision”), no other exceptions are allowed. There are few provisions named in the Constitution (treaty confirmation, over-riding presidential vetos, removal from office), passing ordinary legislation is not among them.
    Even the argument of protecting the minority’s right to “extensive deliberation” has been proved hollow ever since a mere eMail by an individual senator invoking the filibuster is sufficient to get a hold on a bill without ever having a discussion on the bill, supposedly the reason for using the filibuster in the first place. Haphazardly quoting the Bible, reading cookbook recipes or Dr. Seuss children stories don’t add to a bill’s deliberation, either. That is, extending deliberation almost never is the purpose of invoking Rule XXII, plain obstruction of legislation is.
    An additional irony under the current set-up is that a simple minority is sufficient to confirm nominees for life tenure while for ordinary legislation it is not. Imho, a constitutional amendment to establish a two-third majority to confirm federal judges and justices is called for.

  8. Rich
    March.23.2021 at 8:31 am

    the so-called nuclear option … is a procedural maneuver … in direct violation of those rules.

    IOW, an insurrection?

