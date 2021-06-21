Employment

How an Equal Pay Law in Colorado Is Backfiring

Major companies tell Colorado workers they need not apply.

|

jeshoots-com–2vD8lIhdnw-unsplash
(Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash )

A new employee compensation bill in Colorado was supposed to help close gender gaps in worker pay. But the so-called Equal Pay for Equal Work Act could be making it harder for Colorado residents—regardless of gender—to find jobs.

The law—which was passed in 2019 and took effect at the start of this year—ushered in a range of rules regarding employee compensation, including new procedures for adjudicating sex-based wage discrimination complaints and new record-keeping, notice, and transparency requirements. Among these are a stipulation that employers must directly state a position's pay (or a realistic pay range), benefits, and "any bonuses, commissions, or other compensation" as part of every job listing. Furthermore, companies are barred from asking prospective hires about their salary histories.

Thus, not only does the law open companies with Colorado workers up to new legal liabilities and administrative burdens, it also takes away some employer flexibility when it comes to attracting and setting pay for new hires. Many companies would prefer to keep compensation talk more private and, in such private discussions, to use previous salary as a guide to negotiations.

Understandably, some employers who can help it are opting out.

"This is a remote job except that it is not eligible to be performed in Colorado," says an Airbnb listing for an accounting manager.

"This work is to be performed entirely outside of Colorado," says an Ally Financial posting about a developer position.

"Work location is flexible if approved by the Company except that position may not be performed remotely from Colorado," says one managerial job listing at Johnson & Johnson.

Century 21, Cigna, Drizly, Eventbrite, GoDaddy, Hilton, IBM, Nike, the PETA Foundation, Samsung, and a number of other big companies have posted similar notices.

Colorado resident Aaron Batilo compiled a list of them at the website ColoradoExcluded.com. So far, it includes job postings by 98 companies.

"While labor and legal experts say there is nothing technically stopping Coloradans from still applying and being eligible for such jobs, the disclaimers are likely to discourage people wanting to work remotely from the state from pursuing such opportunities," The Wall Street Journal says.

The situation provides a perfect example of how government meddling can backfire. Measures sold as easy fixes to social problems, economic discrepancies, or other situations where central planners think it would be better if they—not employers—get to call the shots can end up leading to unintended consequences that set back the very folks they sought to help.

In May, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit (Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters v. Moss) challenging two provisions of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act. "Although the judge found a lack of evidence that the state's equal pay law unduly burdened free speech or interstate commerce—and, conversely, a lack of evidence that it had closed any gender pay gap—prior reports suggest that businesses have altered their hiring practices in ways that are at odds with the spirit of the legislation," reports Colorado Politics.

The lawsuit, brought by the Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters, specifically objected to the requirement that employers notify all employees about promotional opportunities and new job postings and the requirement that they post salary or wage information in all job listings. Compensation information is "proprietary, highly confidential, and trade secret," the group argued, suggesting that making companies publicly post such information could give a hiring advantage to competitors.

NEXT: NCAA Can't Ban Colleges From Compensating Athletes, Supreme Court Says

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bubba Jones

    My industry has stopped asking prior salary history because there are enough jurisdictions that ban it.

    Instead they ask the recruiter if they already know… lol

    But companies aren’t in a hurry to post legally binding salary information or subject themselves to wage discrimination suits.

  2. Longtobefree

    “The spirit of the law” is here is one more areas we can grab for fascism. The sooner we control ALL aspects of employment, the better.

  3. The law—which was passed in 2019 and took effect at the start of this year

    Welcome to California, Colorado.

    1. buckleup

      You aren’t kidding it is seriously bad. Democrats are going to sink Colorado. If they get their hands on oil and gas leases this will be a major ghost town rivaling Detroit.

  4. Dillinger

    fucking beautiful. the ironing is delicious.

  5. Liberty Lover

    The “Law of Unintended Consequences” strikes again. Humans foresight is very limited.

  6. Ken Shultz

    The solution is for the government to set pay rates. That way, there can’t be any discrimination.

    Incidentally, this is the difference between socialism and capitalism. Capitalism is when the ownership of industry, prices, and wealth distribution are dominated by markets. Socialism is when the ownership of industry, prices, and wealth distribution is all dominated by government.

    Colorado’s House, Senate, and governor’s mansion are all dominated by Democrats, and the progressives that dominate the Democratic party are socialists. It really shouldn’t surprise us to see socialists try to solve problems with socialism.

    Voting for Republicans won’t be sufficient to undo the damage, but stopping the Democrats from doing further damage with more socialism is a necessary step if you want to move to more of a capitalist economy in your state. For goodness’ sake, the Republicans need to control some aspect of that government.

  7. Sometimes a Great Notion

    Since a number of those companies have had pretty woke messaging lately; I’m shocked! Shocked to find that woke messaging doesn’t translate to actually running a business.

    1. Is there a company that doesn’t have woke messaging these days?

  8. where central planners think it would be better if they—not employers—get to call the shots can end up leading to unintended consequences that set back the very folks they sought to help.

    One of the reasons for the continued existence of socialists is – this belief.

    In a free market, it is not employers who call the shots. It is COMPETITION that calls the shots – and that competition includes employees. By definition, a free market means no one entity sets the prices.

    The nanosecond you frame this where the only conceivable option is that either employers or gummint ‘calls the shots’, then you have just opened the door for people to decide to call the shots through govt when calling the shots through employers turns out to not work. You make it necessary to believe that someone has to call the shots.

    You’re not interested in a free market are you.

    1. “Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is the future of the [Democratic] Party”. I don’t think anyone is pretending any more.

Please to post comments