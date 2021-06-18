Civil Rights

Juneteenth Is a Good Holiday. Of Course the Government Is Screwing It Up.

Yet more evidence that we are ruled by incompetents.

Members of the Greater Houston All-Star Band perform during the 36th Annual Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 13, 2009. (Photo 9781255 © Calyx22 | Dreamstime.com)

Making Juneteenth a national holiday really ought not to be controversial or complicated. Unfortunately, our political culture is dominated by a collection of incompetents and imbeciles for which nothing can pass without screw-ups and unnecessary outrage.

Juneteenth—long celebrated in parts of America's black culture on June 19 but increasingly crossing over in the mainstream, as Reason's Zuri Davis detailed—marks the day in 1865 that the Union Army marched into Galveston, Texas, and freed roughly 250,000 slaves. Over the years, it has become a celebration of the snuffing out of chattel slavery within the United States, a moment when the high ideals celebrated on the Fourth of July became more real. It's about freedom. And, as you've probably heard by now, it is America's newest federal holiday thanks to a piece of legislation that President Joe Biden signed earlier this week.

That's wonderful. Happy Juneteenth.

Here's what's not so wonderful. The official designation of a new national holiday just days before it arrives has triggered government officials' most powerful instinct: their desire to get paid for not doing work. With alacrity previously unfathomable, federal bureaucrats have rushed to give themselves a three-day weekend. Most of the federal government is shut down today.

No one will be too broken up about one fewer day of IRS audits or Department of Labor regulation-making or whatever it is they do at the Department of Commerce. But the rush to unexpectedly observe a new holiday does cause problems in the places where normal people, unfortunately, have no choice but to interact with the government.

Like public schools, some of which suddenly announced on Thursday that classes were canceled on Friday. Sorry, parents who have to suddenly call off work or find alternative arrangements for your kids.

Courts, too, are affected. That means hearings have been postponed at the last minute and some people who might otherwise have been freed on Friday will have to spend the long weekend in jail. What is Juneteenth celebrating again? Oh, right.

None of these disruptions are the fault of Juneteenth or those who rightfully wanted to make the holiday a permanent part of America's annual observances, of course. It's just standard-issue government incompetence and another example of officials' general disregard for the people whose hard work actually funds bureaucrats' and teachers' paychecks.

But if the incompetents haven't totally ruined your Juneteenth good mood, save some room for the imbeciles who are determined to fold this long-overdue recognition of Juneteenth into their tinfoil-hat theories about the destruction of American values. As if "celebrating human freedom from bondage" wasn't a quintessential American value.

People like Rep. Matt Rosendale, (R–Mont.), one of the 14 Republican members of Congress who voted against designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday. According to him, this is just another squelchy step down the slippery slope of socialism.

"Replace the Fourth of July." C'mon. The federal government still recognizes Columbus Day—and good luck clawing that extra three-day weekend away from America's hard-working bureaucrats.

Sure, there's massive cognitive dissonance in the fact the federal government now celebrates both the end of slavery and a guy who did a whole lot of enslaving (and worse). But does anyone expect ideologically consistent positions from the federal government?

Still, some culture warring conservatives are seriously leaning into this argument in really bizarre ways. Here's Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Points USA, condemning the decision to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

And here's Charlie Kirk on several other occasions celebrating the importance of Juneteenth, because the end of slavery is worth celebrating.

Why the change? It might have to do with the fact that being mad about stuff is pretty much the only unifying principle that remains in some conservative circles. That beast must be fed even if it means getting angry at positions that you yourself held just 12 months ago.

Or it might just be the brain-rotting effects of partisanship. Kirk's old tweets echo something that former President Donald Trump liked to talk about at his campaign rallies—often as if he'd only just discovered this fact. Lincoln was a Republican, and Republicans freed the slaves. Relatedly, it was politicians with "D" next to their names who by-and-large were responsible for and defended the awfulness of Jim Crow and post-Reconstruction institutionalized racism.

What does that mean in 2021? A whole lot of nothing, because political parties aren't inherently moral or immoral entities. The goal of politics isn't to add up points for your side over the course of national history and then gesture at the scoreboard. It's to maximize human freedom and flourishing right now.

Sometimes that requires kicking the crap out of people who believe it's cool to own other human beings. Sometimes that means recognizing, officially, that the end of slavery in the country was kind of a big deal. Doing so doesn't undermine American values or replace the significance of the Fourth of July. Heck, if we could celebrate an expansion of human freedom once a week, I'd be down for that.

You know what? Tell the IRS they can take every Friday off.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree

    How is this not cultural appropriation?

    1. MP

      +1 Woke Point

  2. Longtobefree

    Once again, hard news form a satire site:
    https://babylonbee.com/news/congress-passes-law-to-recognize-juneteenth-the-day-republicans-freed-all-the-democrats-slaves

  3. P.P. Schaeffer

    I have this great idea for a new TV show. The premise is simple. Just toss a liberal celebrity into the ring with a couple of Marines, and spend about an hour filming him getting the living shit beat out of him. Wouldn’t it be great, every night you can turn on your TV and watch some loathsome parasite like Gavin Newsom or Chuck Schumer getting a Front Street Face Lift? If that’s not a hit, I don’t know what is!

    1. Marines won’t do that. Marine’s have discipline. Don’t confuse Marines with rednecks.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        LOL, you’ve never served with actual Marines if you believe that nonsense. Just ask Shawn Michaels.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    In order to keep the federal holidays balanced, we should get rid of the loathsome holiday labor day, a holiday that celebrates lazyness, mobs, and racketeering.

    1. JohannesDinkle

      Work in a 24/7 industry, say an oil refinery, power plant, or hospital, and this just means you will work that day but get paid overtime for working a ‘holiday.’ If you had that day off anyway, then it means you get paid an extra holiday pay.
      Most employers in that situation have a set number of paid holidays, so to get this one recognized the union will have to give one up, probably MLK day, which is in the middle of winter.

    2. Labor Day exists as a slap in the face of European Socialists who demand that unions be celebrated on May 1st. But yeah, Labor Day is basically Union Day, just without the overt socialist trappings and maypoles.

  5. Mickey Rat

    Kirk’s objection seems to be the odd phrasing of “National Independence Day Act”, which is a misnomer, as it is hard to reconcile that being an appropriate description of what is being celebrated.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Yeah, there was no reason to call it anything other than Juneteenth Day. Adding the National Independence Day part of it is basically the same as the 1619 Project racialists claiming that 1619 is the real start of the nation’s history.

    2. Union of Concerned Socks

      Should have been “Emancipation” rather than “Independence”. Would have made a lot of cranks slightly less furious.

    3. No his objection is the usual partisan horseshit. The initial bill to consider a vote on S475 (Juneteenth as a holiday) was a purely partisan vote – all D’s for, all R’s against. No amendment was introduced to changed the name to Juneteenth Freedom Day or Juneteenth Emancipation Day or somesuch.

  6. A three day weekend for a holiday that lands on a Saturday is stupid. But yes, celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday. Charlie Kirk is an ass. He’s pandering to an audience only he imagines is there.

    1. Perhaps it is stupid to observe a Saturday holiday on Friday, but its a practice as old as federal holidays themselves. July 4th, Veterans Day, Christmas, and New Years Day are all date-defined holidays that get observed on a Friday or a Monday when they fall on a weekend

  7. diWhite Knightoxide

    Its a dumb holiday with a dumb name. Nothing official happened. News travelled slow back in the 19th Century. The Battle of New Orleans was fought weeks after the war ended

    1. Minadin

      I think it’s a good holiday with a bad name.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks

        This. I’m no fan of holiday largesse at the federal level, but this one is more inspiring than “Presidents Day”, an abomination that was only created to preserve some sort of hat tip to Lincoln’s & Washington’s birthdays after legislators insisted that adding MLK Day was just holiday inflation. It’s also a lot more inspiring than Labor Day. And while New Year’s Day will be a holiday forever it is a bit of a joke to have a holiday devoted to celebrating everyone’s hangover.

  8. Jefferson's Ghost

    Yet one more paid holiday for government workers, the increased cost for which will be paid for by the taxpayers (and their children, their grandchildren, etc.)

  9. Lady Dada

    I have to point out that the left is just as obsessed with being angry as the right.

    Otherwise agree. Tens of thousands of LEGAL immigrants got last-minute cancellations for their biometrics appointments, and lord only knows when they will be rescheduled. These appointments are required to continue the immigration process. So happy Juneteenth to all those fighting their way through our labyrinthine immigration system – in honor of this new holiday, your cases will be delayed for months!

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      “That’s my secret, Captain. I’m always angry.”

  10. Nemo Aequalis

    So within 2 weeks, a holiday many, if not most, Americans have never heard of appears from nowhere and gets imposed from on high by our rulers, with no public input or debate whatsoever. And this is supposedly a win for liberty. Dafuq?

  11. creech

    As the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863, it would be hard to celebrate the “end of slavery” with competition from New Year’s Day, so Juneteenth is probably fine, though undoubtedly there were still areas of the Slave States where Union troops hadn’t arrived by June 19, 1865. As to the objection that the Emancipation Proclamation didn’t actually free the slaves on Jan. 1st, we can counter that July 4th, 1776 didn’t actually secure Independence without years and years of fighting and diplomatic wrangling.
    Expect to see more Federal holidays in the future: Women get the right to vote, Native Americans become citizens, Gay marriage is legalized, etc.

  12. Juneteenth—long celebrated in parts of America’s black culture on June 19 but increasingly crossing over in the mainstream

    Once again, white people appropriate another black thing.

