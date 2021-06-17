Housing Policy

Harvard Housing Researchers Confirm That Supply and Demand Are Real

Plus: Hong Kong police raid a pro-democracy newspaper, Fed officials change their tune on inflation, and more...

(Dragan Andrii/Dreamstime.com)

The pandemic and post-pandemic recovery continue to prove that supply and demand are real when it comes to housing costs. A new report from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) has found that a drop in the number of homes for sale has produced double-digit percent increases in home prices.

"The supply of existing homes for sale has never been tighter," reads the JCHS report. "The combination of robust demand and limited supply lifted home prices to their fastest pace in over a decade."

As of February 2021, the number of homes on the market had fallen 37 percent over the last two years, the report found. Only 870,000 single-family homes are available for sale, the lowest since 1982. Meanwhile, home prices rose 13 percent year over year as of March 2021 nationally. Hot metro areas like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices grow by over 20 percent.

Record high building material costs aren't helping matters. The price of new home construction inputs has increased 14 percent over the past year, with softwood lumber prices alone jumping 83 percent, according to the JCHS study. That's added $36,000 on average to the cost of a new single-family home. The Biden administration's tariffs on Canadian lumber are only fueling these cost increases.

Higher demand for homes—produced by a mix of low interest rates, high rates of household formation, and an explosion in remote work—have also contributed to the price spike.

These pandemic-era trends pushing up the costs of homeownership are made worse by America's long-running failure to build enough new housing to keep up with demand.

Housing construction fell 5.5 million units short of historic levels over the past 20 years, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released the same day as the JCHS study. The NAR report also found that since 2010, new home construction has fallen 6.8 million units short of what's needed to meet new demand, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"The scale of the problem is so large," David Bank, one of the NAR report's authors, told the Journal. "We need affordable [housing], we need market-rate, we need single-family, we need multifamily."

Rising home prices don't resemble what happened in many big cities' rental markets during the pandemic. The wave of newly remote workers leaving places like New York City and San Francisco in favor of the suburbs or midsize metros in other states saw double-digit percent declines in rents and vacancy rates of 10 percent or more in many urban areas.

Rents continue to fall in seven out of eight of the country's largest metro regions, the JCHS study found, even as national average rents are starting to tick up for the first time in a year.

Whether looking at rising home prices or falling rents, the lesson of the past year is pretty clear: The price of housing is inseparably tied to the number of existing, available units and the costs of producing new ones.

The solution to long-running housing affordability problems in many major American cities, therefore, is to increase the supply of housing. That can't happen until states peel back all the regulatory red tape they've layered onto the construction of new development.

FREE MINDS

Hong Kong police raided the offices of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Thursday. The paper said on Twitter that five of its executives, including Editor in Chief Ryan Law, were arrested.

The Hong Kong Free Press reports that hundreds of police officers participated in the raid, the second to hit the paper in the past year. Jimmy Lai, the paper's founder, was arrested in August of last year for violating the city's controversial new national security law. He is currently serving out a 20-month prison sentence.

Press freedom advocates expressed shock and dismay at the raid.

"We have to remind ourselves that until very recently, a free press was regarded as 'normal' in Hong Kong," Yuen Chan, a senior lecturer of journalism at City, University of London and former journalist in Hong Kong, told The New York Times.

FREE MARKETS

Federal Reserve officials are starting to change their tune on inflation. Rising prices that were once dismissed as "transitory" are now starting to cause concern for central bankers.

Bloomberg reports:

"Is there a risk that inflation will be higher than we think? Yes," [Federal Reserve] Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference. He spoke after financial markets were taken by surprise when policy makers signaled they expect to make not one, but two, hikes to interest rates in 2023 from near zero now.

Powell's comments caused stocks and bonds to dip, with The Wall Street Journal reporting yesterday that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8 percent lower and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.569 percent, from 1.498 percent on Tuesday.

QUICK HITS

• The House of Representatives passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. It now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.

• China has sent a crew of three astronauts into space to man its new space station.

• North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un described the food shortage in his country as "tense" during a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party central committee, reports The Washington Post. Could those potato production statistics have been exaggerated?

• Dodgy welding is responsible for a subway collapse in Mexico City that killed 26 people, according to a preliminary report on the incident.

• The last lockdown states are lifting their COVID-19 restrictions. Now people want to know if they still have to wear their damn masks.

• A Minnesota man has been charged with murder after allegedly driving a vehicle into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis, killing one.

• Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden's performance during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity, "We didn't get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing." Sad!

NEXT: Colombia’s Anti-Imperialists Import Cancel Culture

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. The House of Representatives passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

    1. End Child Unemployment

      You get federal holidays off? What, do you “work” for a government or bank?

      1. Lord of Strazele

        1. JesseAz

          1. Lord of Strazele

            1. JesseAz

        2. JimboJr

      2. JesseAz

        Nothing solves racism more than free federal money.

  2. China has sent a crew of three astronauts into space to man its new space station.

    They must have purchased last year the OSB and 2×4’s to build it.

  3. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un described the food shortage in his country as “tense” during a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party central committee…

    Yeah, present tense. As in, ever-present tense.

    1. JesseAz

      More proof capitalism is failing.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      A reduction in North Korea’s workforce should take care of that.

  4. The last lockdown states are lifting their COVID-19 restrictions. Now people want to know if they still have to wear their damn masks.

    Until we come up with another way to signal with quiet dignity, I’m afraid the masks are randomly here to arbitrarily stay.

    1. JesseAz

      Ask and you shall receive.

      https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/grocery-store-offers-color-coded-bracelets-for-shoppers-to-show-comfort-levels/ar-AAL7afv

  5. “Federal Reserve officials are starting to change their tune on inflation. Rising prices that were once dismissed as ‘transitory’ are now starting to cause concern for central bankers.”

    Another pathetic attempt to downplay the #BidenBoom. So what, middle class families might have to pay more for bread?

    We’re Koch / Reason libertarians. We’re not concerned with the middle class. Instead, our priority is to maximize the wealth of billionaires — and by that metric the Biden economy is a smashing success.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      2021 is forecast to grow at least 7%.

      Considering the Con Man averaged 1% GDP growth over four years this “Biden Boom” you reference has some truth to it.

      Granted trillions in stimulus is feeding the boom. Biden should thank Donnie Debt Lover.

      1. JesseAz

        So you still think the president is to blame for a Chinese pandemic that democrats chose to force lockdowns in.

        At least you’re consistent.

      2. Do you think Biden’s full-term GDP number will surpass even Obama’s, who created the strongest 8-year run is US economic history?

        Remind me what Obama’s GDP number was so I can decide if this is a realistic goal.

  6. A Minnesota man has been charged with murder after allegedly driving a vehicle into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis, killing one.

  7. JimboJr

    https://www.thewashingtontime.com/nyt-reporter-claims-teachers-cant-explain-juneteenth-to-students-in-fear-of-critical-race-theory-backlash/

    ““its kinda amazing: juneteenth is gonna be a federal holiday for reasons teachers won’t be allowed to explain to their students out of fear critical race theory backlash,” Wesley tweeted. “

    1. JimboJr

      Kind of funny. They always get on the same page. The agreed upon strawman of the intellectually dishonest is officially:

      “Because of CRT legislation, we CANT EVEN TALK about race or slavery.”

      This was predictable. It is also a dishonest, bad faith argument.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        These anti-CRT laws make it more difficult to talk about race or slavery in the classroom. Because your average Fox News-addled parent thinks that CRT means “any discussion about race that makes me uncomfortable and sad” and will go complain to the school board about “indoctrination” and demand that the teacher be fired even if there was no CRT involved at all. The law creates a chilling effect in the classroom. So teachers who want to avoid all of that will just avoid the topic of race and slavery altogether.

        1. JesseAz

          Yes, he used the word “they” in his post which included you.

        2. JimboJr

          One side of the argument HAS said they dont want the racist CRT stuff taught and have given examples. The laws put forward HAVE addressed this exact stuff, are readable, and dont do any of the stuff the left is arguing.

          The other side (the dishonest one) says racist fox news republicans WILL PROBABLY extrapolate this to be about anything involving race, and people WILL PROBABLY not allow any discussion of race. They also say that the legislation itself “bans talking about race, whitewashes american history” etc.

          One side of this debate is using concrete examples, and has clear cut goals in mind that are completely reasonable.

          The other side is arguing against hypothetical, potential, hyperbolic uses of the law and public sentiment, that does not exist at all (a clear strawman).

          1. chemjeff radical individualist

            “One side” has no idea what CRT is, and thinks that it means any discussion about race that contradicts their biases.

            1. JesseAz

              Yes jeff. We agree you lie about CRT. You point to the political definition used by a group expanding CRT and ignore the actual material being pushed by CRT groups.

        3. Lord of Strazele

          Well said Jeff.

          1. Sevo

      2. chemjeff radical individualist

        I happened to tune into a conservative talk radio program the other day, and sure enough they were talking about CRT. The idiot host literally thought CRT was being taught to 8-year-olds. That is just stupid. It is using “but for the children” to scare people and sow fear.

        CRT is really just a stand-in for viewpoints on race that makes people sad and angry, regardless if it has anything to do with Critical Race Theory or not. We are supposed to believe that the Civil War and abolishing slavery solved everything, the Civil Rights Act of 1965 solved everything, the playing field for everyone is now perfectly level, the legacy of slavery and racism is completely over with, and “CRT” is code for any disagreement with that narrative.

        1. JimboJr

          https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1349473511463555073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1349473511463555073%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Fnews%2Fcalifornia-elementary-school-critical-race-theory

          “First, the teacher told the eight- and nine-year-old students that they live in a “dominant culture” of “white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian[s]” who “created and maintained” this culture in order “to hold power and stay in power.”

          Happening in CA now, the testing grounds.

          1. JesseAz

            In Buffalo, New York, the school district’s “Emancipation Curriculum” told children that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.”

          2. JesseAz

            The post goes on to state,

            Lots of books will make you feel comfortable with your whiteness and whiteness in general, even for people of color. White fragility needs to take a back seat. Fall back Karen. It’s time to talk about dismantling white supremacy culture and bringing folks of color (the global majority) to the center.

            Kendi defines a racist as anyone who supports “a racist policy through their actions or inaction.” In the chapter devoted to capitalism, he argues, “Capitalism is essentially racist,” and “racism is essentially capitalist.” Kendi makes clear that racism occurs when there is any disparity between races, no matter how minor.
            ….
            NEP Executive Director LaShawn Routé Chatmon states:

            With structural inequities laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, now worsened by further evidence of racial terror being waged against Black bodies… We can no longer deny the violence, pain and loss that is being disproportionately beset upon Black people and Black communities. . . .

            As a former history teacher, I know that these are not isolated incidents but rather a continuation of a long history of anti-Black oppression our communities have had to endure. Its roots are structural and interrelated; our education, healthcare, and justice systems are equally imbued with the same roots of white supremacy and othering.

            https://www.realclearpublicaffairs.com/articles/2020/07/16/critical_race_theory_in_k-12_education_498969.html

            Jeff is just ignorant.

          3. chemjeff radical individualist

            You are proving my point. That is not CRT. Do I need to post the link again? CRT is an academic discussion about structural racism and interpreting laws in that vein. That classroom discussion is about power, privilege, and identity. You want it banned because the discussion makes you uncomfortable.

          4. JesseAz

            I mean, CRT is even pushing racial segregation as schools start openly segregating unless parents push back.

            https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/douglas-anderson-school-cancels-race-separated-student-diversity-meetings-after-outcry/ar-BB1eeWKD

            Jeff is just a left wing idiot.

          5. chemjeff radical individualist

            Let’s hear your lesson to third graders about power, privilege, and identity.

        2. JesseAz

          #ThingsThatDidntHappen

    2. Zeb

      Yeah, it’s idiotic. But if they quoted the actual text of the better laws, the stupidity would be obvious. No one criticizing them actually cites what the proposed laws say because they mostly just say “don’t teach kids to be racist”.

      1. JesseAz

        See Jeff’s post as an example. They did this in Arizona a decade ago. They always lie.

      2. JesseAz

        In fact here is Reason pushing the narrative pushed above about the arizona law.

        https://reason.com/2017/01/16/arizona-republican-demands-a-safe-space/

  8. “We didn’t get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing.” Sad!

    We got a lot of journalistic tweets about how Biden stared the Russian down to a quivering pile of emasculated anxiety.

  9. Our neocon allies are giving Biden rave reviews for showing Putin who’s boss this week.

    Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face according to leading neocon intellectual Max Boot.

    1. Cyto

      That can’t be real.

    2. Bill Kristol opines, Great to have a president who meets with Putin and puts America first.

      Now, some alt-right white nationalists will tell you that Kristol’s ideology actually puts “Israel first.” Don’t believe this anti-Semitic trope. Just because Kristol wrote an entire book advocating the Iraq War, there’s no reason to question his patriotism or foreign policy wisdom.

      1. Cyto

        I think the direct quote from Putin was “we were never challenged”.

        Kinda hard to square those two statements.

        And Putin went unchallenged as he spoke to the media, free from restrictions, for 45 minutes.

      2. More sharp analysis from CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent.

        Joe Biden carried himself with a seasoned air of confidence that new presidents seldom possess.

        1. Sevo

          Biden handed putin a list of 16 industry centers better not hack or else. That is strength.

          1. Lord of Strazele

            As opposed to the last guy who asked Russia to hack his opponent **granted, if they were listening.

            1. Sevo

              1. Lord of Strazele

                Ok “find the missing emails”. Emails can’t be found by Russia. They would have to hack into so computer to “find them”. Whatever though. Trump is probably getting indicted for something. Good enough.

  10. JimboJr

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-joy-reid-critical-race-theory-racist

    “Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean I’m a racist, damn it!” a tearful mother exclaimed as she choked up.

    Reid laughed.

    “Actually, it does,” the ReidOut host grinned.

    1. Cyto

      Don’t worry. Folks at reason assure me that this isn’t something really worth worrying about.

      1. JimboJr

        I feel like aside from having people speaking up to their school boards and having the clearly racist CRT stuff banned, white people in general just need to start giving “racist” the weight and gravity the activists and lefties do…almost none.

        It used to be a horrible, disgusting claim that would entail someone secretly going to klan meetings, or throwing around the N word every other sentence. Now its simply, “you disagree with my policies, and I am or *ally* with persons of color”. It has almost no meaning, its time to just start rolling our eyes at it.

        Next up: white supremacist

      2. Reason.com’s leading defender of CRT chemjeff has been knocking it out of the park lately with his vigorous defenses of teaching public schoolchildren this important area of academic research. No doubt he’ll be here shortly to explain why Joy Reid is right.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      Joy Reid is seen by more viewers on fox than on her own network.

  11. Press freedom advocates expressed shock and dismay at the raid.

    [The NBA has left the chat]

    1. The important question is, did China tweet that they were fake news? Because that’s the real threat to press freedom.

    2. JesseAz

      At least the chairman didn’t tweet mean things at the press.

  12. Rising prices that were once dismissed as “transitory” are now starting to cause concern for central bankers.

    To combat it we need to raise taxes and tariffs, increase energy costs and, as always, print more money.

    1. And another round of stimulus.

  13. Cyto

    Harvard may have someone who understands supply and demand in housing. But the US House of Representatives doesn’t.

    CNN yesterday had an article celebrating a new bill to boost affordable housing and wealth creation.

    They diagnose the problem as greedy rich people gentrifying neighborhoods.

    And they tout a solution from a New Jersey church charity that subsidized a bunch of houses for low income people. They now have an average $300,000 in equity! Wealth they can use to find their kids college. (Unstated… Due to an artificially deflated purchase price and a subsequent housing bubble)

    So they want Freddie Mac to do the same thing.

    So much stupid in such a small space.

    Housing bubble is the problem.

    So…..

    Repeat the mistakes of the mortgage crisis while doing the same stuff that creates housing bubbles and housing bubble crashes….

    CNN thinks it is visionary.

    1. JesseAz

      Ponzi schemes work!!

  14. The solution to long-running housing affordability problems in many major American cities, therefore, is to increase the supply of housing.

    OR DECREASE DEMAND. Move to rural America, you fools. (Just don’t vote like you’re still in metropolitan America when you do.)

    1. They already are. New home construction went from $90/sqft to $190, and existing homes last 2 days on the market before selling for over list price. (Rural NW Florida).

      We country folk hate you for plugging up our 70mph roads with new stoplights.

  15. End Child Unemployment

    Wait a minute, I didn’t see anything about abortion, sex workers, or whoring in this roundup. What gives? Did ENB take the day off?

    1. JesseAz

      The entire week.

  16. Cyto

    Did we already do this one?

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/16/business/victorias-secret-collective-megan-rapinoe.html

    Victoria’s Secret is dumping the “Angels” and no longer “making clothes for men to look at”.

    Instead, they are adopting US soccer icon Megan Rapinoe as the face of the franchise (among others).

    1. Zeb

      I’m sure that’s going to go well for them. Do they think that they don’t sell a lot of stuff to women who want men to like what they look like wearing it?

    2. JesseAz

    3. perlhaqr

      Bold move, Cotton. Let’s see how that plays out.

  17. Sevo

    “The supply of existing homes for sale has never been tighter,” reads the JCHS report. “The combination of robust demand and limited supply lifted home prices to their fastest pace in over a decade.”

    And, let’s be clear: There is no “housing crisis” in CA nor anyplace else making the claim.
    There is simply a higher demand than supply, admittedly aided by inept government interference.

  18. Ken Shultz

    Putin’s comments, yesterday, regarding Ashli Babbitt are getting a lot of press, but the way it’s being referenced, they make it seem as if Vladimir Putin were taking the side of “insurrectionists” on January 6, as if he were emulating Trump supporters. That, however, is not an accurate assessment of what Putin said. Here is the text as transcribed by yours truly courtesy of the video from Reuters. You can listen to listen to the comments yourself at the link below.

    “People went into the U.S. Congress with political demands. 400 people are now facing criminal charges. They are facing prison terms of up to 20, maybe 25 years. They are called “homegrown terrorists”. They are being accused of many other things. 70 people were arrested right there on the spot. Three of them are still arrested. On what grounds? Not quite clear. I mean, none of the official authorities from the states are informing us about it. So, we don’t know that.

    One of the participants, a woman, was shot dead on the spot. She was not threatening, you know, with arms or anything. Why am I bringing this up? Many people are facing the same things as we do. And I am stressing this. We are sympathizing with the United States, but we do not want the same thing repeating here

    —-Vladimir Putin, June 16, 2021

    https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-laments-us-handling-capitol-storming-blm-related-disorder-2021-06-16/

    Putin’s comments, there, were in response to a question about why he was imprisoning his political opponents. His answer is not about how the United States government should support the insurrectionists of January 6. He’s saying that, just like in the United States, Russia sometimes needs to do necessary things–like arrest and shoot unarmed protesters.

    Putin wasn’t highlighting the hypocrisy of the United States in some kind of false equivalency. He was citing the arrest of protesters and the shooting of Ashli Babbitt as proof that sometimes arresting protesters and shooting them is justifiable and necessary. In other words, Putin was emulating the same kinds of justifications and rationalizations that progressives have been offering us for the shooting of Ashli Babbitt since she was shot.

    We’ve always known that progressivism is inherently authoritarian, and seeing an authoritarian like Putin use the progressives’ rationalizations makes a ton of sense. Because progressives haven’t yet been able to fully implement their awful policies, doesn’t mean that we can’t clearly see where their ideology is leading. And their ideological hostility to individual rights leaves no doubt about whether it’s alright to shoot unarmed protesters like Ashli Babbitt. It’s a central aspect of what makes progressives America’s most horrible people.

    1. JesseAz

      That has been the exact defense people like Jeff and DoL have used in supporting the murder of Ashley babbitt. They ignore the fact that it was generally a protest and apllaud the government for her murder. To them disrupting or protesting a government entity they support was the violation, not the ability to protest ones government.

      On the other hand they accept the violence and condemn cops for using smoke to clear out protesters committing arson. It is strange the mental gymnastics they freely and without shame take.

      1. Ken Shultz

        Sometimes it’s necessary to shoot unarmed protesters!

        If you don’t, there’s chaos. Do you want chaos?

        Well DO YA?!

      2. Ken Shultz

        Biden was smart not to be there to face Putin’s answers. What could Joe Biden possibly say about Ashli Babbitt to make the situation better?

        Condoning the shooting wouldn’t work. Condemning it wouldn’t work either. If he’d been there to counter Putin, his best response might have been to fall asleep or feign being deaf.

        1. Lord of Strazele

          That crazy bitch got herself killed crawling through that window like a god damn zombie. I probably would have just kicked her in the face but I wasn’t there and hindsight and all.

  19. Unicorn Abattoir

    Harvard Housing Researchers Confirm That Supply and Demand Are Real

    I trust they had the decency to resign before their tenure was revoked.

  20. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Like I’ve said here, CRT is just Manifest Destiny with a new name. I was taught about it and still prefer Western Civilization over others.

    1. JesseAz

      This was stupid when Jeff said it. The fact you stewed on it and agreed with the premise 2 weeks later is just retarded.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

        No, I first said it. Jeff agreed though.

        Why do you hate Western Civilization?

        1. Sevo

  21. Ken Shultz

    NBC news is unintentionally hilarious in the bolded statement below.

    “Biden told reporters that he didn’t threaten Putin directly but instead outlined 16 areas of “critical infrastructure” that he views as “off limits” to cyber or physical attack. In effect, Biden was drawing a line around them and warning Putin that he would be accountable if Russians — the government or independent entities — abrogated that line.

    “I pointed out to him we have significant cyber capability, and he knows it,” Biden said. “He doesn’t know exactly what it is, but it’s significant. And if, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond … in a cyber way.”

    Biden wasn’t asked whether that means he has just created a rule allowing Russian hackers to attack other targets without fear of U.S. reprisal.

    —-NBC News

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-drew-the-line-on-putin-now-its-the-russians-move/ar-AAL8CgT

    1. Ken Shultz

      Yes, when Biden drew his stupid red line, he told Putin exactly where he should be free to hit us with cyber attacks. The implication is that Putin can now hit us anywhere outside of those 16 areas without fear of retaliation. That’s a boneheaded move by itself!

      Biden also set himself up for a ridiculous embarrassment if the Russians, for instance, come after our energy infrastructure in spite of Biden’s threats and force an energy crisis, like the one we had in Texas. What if like Obama’s stupid red line in Syria, Putin’s cyber army comes after American infrastructure anyway? What is Biden threatening to do–shut the power off in Moscow in the middle of winter?

      Biden might have done better to threaten further sanctions. I can see them hitting a research facility like Mossad does with Iran’s nuclear facilities, but retaliating against Russia’s infrastructure with cyber attacks of our own is not something Biden will actually do. At Biden’s insistence, Putin will get a strongly worded letter from our European allies–along with their latest payment to Russia for their energy bill.

  22. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Lumber Prices Are Falling Fast, Turning Hoarders Into Sellers
    Prices have dropped from record highs, spurred by the economic reopening and potentially pointing to an eventual return to normalcy

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/lumber-prices-are-falling-fast-turning-hoarders-into-sellers-11623749401

    INFLATION IS A COMIN’ BOYS! RUN FER YER BUNKERS!

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      Futures for July delivery ended Tuesday at $1,009.90 per thousand board feet, down 41% from the record of $1,711.20 reached in early May. Futures have declined 14 of the past 16 trading days.

      Cash lumber prices are also crashing. Pricing service Random Lengths said Friday that its framing composite index, which tracks on-the-spot sales, dropped $122 to $1,324, its biggest ever weekly decline. The pullback came just six weeks after the index rose $124 during the first week of May, its most on record. Random Lengths described a chaotic rout in which sawmill managers struggled to provide customers with price quotes. It said late Tuesday that its index had dropped another $114, to $1,210.

      Wall St Journal

      What? Wingnut.com says inflation is out of control!

      1. Sevo

  23. JesseAz

    Oh. That explains the inflation in every non lumber related industry.

    1. JesseAz

      Meant for the child rapISt SPB

Please to post comments