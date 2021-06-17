Brickbat: Getting Medieval

Japan's House of Representatives has amended the nation's Firearm and Sword Control Law to require residents to obtain a permit from their local Prefectural Public Safety Commission in order to possess a crossbow or bow gun. To obtain a permit, a person will need to be at least 18 and pass safety classes. The amendment also restricts the use of crossbows to activities such as target shooting and euthanizing wild animals. Japan's National Police Agency reports that crossbows/bow guns were involved in 37 reported crimes between 2010 and 2020, including 16 murders or attempted murders.